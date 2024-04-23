The Big Steam Adventure season 2: release date, destinations and everything we know

After their epic trip from London to Scotland on The Big Steam Adventure in 2023, John Sergeant, Peter Davison and Paul "Piglet" Middleton are back for a second series of this delightful show on Channel 5 in 2024. This time the trio will explore the Lake District, The Highlands, Dorset and the Isle of Wight, getting around using only the power of steam. We'll see them ride in everything from luxury miniature steam trains, complete with afternoon tea, to bone-shattering steam vans with no seats.

So, you can expect laughter, epic views and some serious mishaps. "I think we’ve proved that steam is best," says John Sergeant.

The Big Steam Adventure season 2 starts at 8.00 pm on Friday May 3 on Channel 5. Episodes will become available on streaming service My5.

Destinations and what happens in The Big Steam Adventure season 2

The Big Steam Adventure season 2 once again sees John Sergeant, Peter Davison and Paul "Piglet" Middleton will explore some of the UK’s most beautiful destinations using only vehicles powered by stream. They will head to The Lake District, Dorset, The Highlands and the Isle of Wight to see the sights and meet the locals, travelling on boats, trucks, traction engines and everything in between. And you can expect quite a few disasters as they struggle to control these ancient vehicles.

The Big Steam Adventure season 2 episode guide

Here's our guide to all three episodes of The Big Steam Adventure season 2...

Episode 1

The first leg sees them travel from the coastal town of Ravenglass to Ambleside, on the northern edge of Lake Windermere, and they start with a luxurious trip on a tiny narrow-gauge steam engine. "I love the Lake District because I came here with my kids. You think of me as this old gubbins but beneath that grim exterior is someone who has had fun in the Lake District for many years," says an excited John. "I can’t stop imagining this train as a rich man’s toy on some vast estate."

However, his enthusiasm soon wanes when they jump aboard a miniature Foden steam van with no seats and experience a bone-shaking trip to the Swinside Stone Circle. "There’s only so much battering a body can take," says John. "We’re in this ancient place feeling pretty ancient!"

Once they’ve recovered, they enjoy a ride on Lake Windermere on a boat used in the 2016 film Swallows and Amazons, then board a rare 1906 steam launch. "What a perfect end to the perfect trip," says John. "And I think we’ve proved that steam is best."

Episodes 2 and 3

All about the three presenters

John Sergeant is a TV and radio presenter and was the BBC’s Chief Political Correspondent from 1992 until 2000. He then joined ITN as political editor. John was a loveable disaster when he took part in Strictly Come Dancing in 2008 and has also presented programmes such as Barging Around Britain with John Sergeant, The One Show and John Sergeant’s Tourist Trail as well as hosting the comedy game show Argumental. He’s had cameos and roles in Casualty, My Dad’s The Prime Minister and On The Margin.

Peter Davison is best known for playing The Doctor in Doctor Who from 1981 to 1984 and Tristan Farnon in All Creatures Great and Small. He’s also starred in The Larkins, Gentleman Jack, At Home with the Braithwaites, The Last Detective and The Gold.

Paul "Piglet" Middleton is director of mechanical engineering at North Yorkshire Moors Railway. From 2017 to 2018 he appeared in All Aboard The Yorkshire Express.

Is there a trailer?

No but if and when Channel 5 releases one, we’ll add it to this post.