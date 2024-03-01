The BRIT Awards 2024: release date, presenters, nominees, trailer and everything we know

The BRIT Awards 2024 is heading back to ITV and promises a great night of entertainment, where artists will be celebrated during the annual awards ceremony.

With the first-ever ceremony taking place in 1977, The Brit Awards have quickly become iconic, with artists picking up wins in various categories for the past 47 years.

It's set to be an exciting year, with trailblazer RAYE receiving a record seven nominations including Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for her album My 21st Century Blues. But will she be able to walk away with all of them?

She is up against other huge names like Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware and Arlo Parks for the coveted Artist of the Year award, so it's some tough competition!

Here's everything you need to know about this year's ceremony...

When is The Brit Awards 2024 on TV?

The BRIT Awards 2024 take place on Saturday, March 2. The ceremony airs on ITV1 at 8.30 pm with red-carpet arrivals coverage also available on ITVX and ITV2 from 7.30pm.

the #BRITs 2024 offficial lineupwho you most keen to see? x pic.twitter.com/lLPstH48soMarch 1, 2024 See more

Who are The Brit Awards 2024 hosts?

Love Island's Maya Jama is among the hosts this year. (Image credit: ITV)

Love Island's Maya Jama, Radio 1's Clara Amfo, and Capital host Roman Kemp are presenting this year’s ceremony. They’re replacing The Masked Singer's Mo Gilligan, who has hosted for the previous three years.

The new hosts have all released statements sharing their excitement about the upcoming ceremony.

Clara said: "Hosting The BRITs is a bucket list job, I’m so very honoured and excited for this year’s show. Throughout my career, I’ve been so lucky to witness the growth of this year’s nominees and performers and I know it’s gonna be another special one."

While Maya added: "’I’m really excited to be hosting The BRIT Awards alongside Clara and Roman. I’ve worked alongside the incredible team at the BRITs for years now and it’s something I always watched, and wanted to be a part of, growing up - so it’s amazing to be on the stage this year hosting it! It’s always one of the best nights of the year for me, and a real celebration of British music, culture, and talent."

Roman Kemp is on hosting duties. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, Roman said: "This is a real pinch me moment! Hosting The BRIT Awards - what an honour. I remember watching the BRITs on TV when I was growing up so to be asked to host this year’s awards, is a dream come true. It’s going to be a privilege to share the stage with so many talented artists and to celebrate the incredible achievements of all the nominees and winners this year."

Who's been nominated?

RAYE leads this year's awards with seven nominations. (Image credit: Getty Images)

RAYE leads the charge this year with an incredible seven nominations in total. She has been nominated for: Artist of the Year, Mastercard Album of the Year, Best New Artist (along with Mahalia, Olivia Dean, PinkPantheress, and Yussef Dayes), Pop Act, R&B Act, and received two nominations in Song of the Year with Mastercard.

Nominees for Mastercard Album of the Year include Blur, Little Simz, and Young Fathers. Also up for three awards are artists Calvin Harris, Dave, and Olivia Dean.

Six-time BRIT winner Dua Lipa has received three nominations this year; for Artist of the Year, Pop Act, and Song of the Year with Mastercard, and is the first artist confirmed to perform on the main show on 2nd March. Dua Lipa last performed at The BRITs in 2021.

The International Artist of the Year category is a standout one celebrating global talent; with nominees like Asake, Burna Boy, Caroline Polachek, CMAT, Kylie Minogue, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, and Taylor Swift all hoping to win.

Is there a trailer for The Brits 2024?

Yes, it's only a short clip, but it gives you an idea of what to expect from the night, including who is performing on stage. Take a look below...