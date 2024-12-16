The Day of the Jackal season 2: everything we know

The Day Of The Jackal season 2 follows on directly from the first season with British star Eddie Redmayne again playing the top assassin Charles Calthrop (also Alexander Duggan), otherwise known as The Jackal to those who hire him and those chasing him down.

It's no surprise that we're getting series 2 as The Day Of the Jackal season 1 was such a huge hit worldwide. In 2024 the show was announced as the biggest new series to ever launch on Sky, by any supplier, with the first episode reaching an audience of 4.5 million, and that was after just 26 viewing days since the thriller launched in the UK in November 7 2024 (November 14 in the US). In the US the drama ranked #1 on Peacock’s Top 10 TV Shows on its platform and was a Top 5 streaming original in the US for its opening weekend.

The series has sold to almost 200 territories globally, including SkyShowtime across Europe; Disney Plus in Latin America; Amazon Prime Video in France; Corus in Canada; TVNZ in New Zealand; JioCinema in India; WOWOW in Japan; Wavve in South Korea; Showmax and M-Net in Sub-Saharan Africa; OSN in the Middle East and North Africa; and Foxtel in Australia.

So here's everything you need to know about The Day Of The Jackal season 2.

The Day Of The Jackal season 2 will be back on Sky Atlantic in the UK and Peacock in the US. As this was only announced at the end of 2024, the likelihood is we won't get a release date for this second series until late 2025 or 2026. We'll of course update as soon as we hear.

The Day Of The Jackal season 2 plot (with season 1 spoilers)

The Day Of The Jackal season 2 is likely to follow on from series 1. There are quite a few spoilers from that first season below.

The Day of the Jackal season 1 ended with assassin The Jackal (Eddie Redmayne) in complete turmoil despite having killed Bianca (Lashana Lynch), the law enforcement agent tailing him, in his Spanish home. His wife Nuria (Ursula Cobero), however, who knows all about his secret double life, has left him and taken their baby with her and he has no clue where she's heading.

The Jackal is determined not only to find his wife and baby and put things right in his personal life, he's also got revenge in mind. He's now to set his sights on the leaders of big business led by Timothy Winthorp (Charles Dance). We last saw The Jackal in Stockholm with the go-between Zina Jansone (Eleanor Matsuura) who had set up his initial job to assassinate global tech billionaire Ulle Dag Charles (Khalid Abdalla). Now they are refusing to pay him the millions he's owed, we can only assume Winthorp and his associates should really be watching their backs in season 2.

No further details are available on the plot of The Day Of The Jackal season 2 plot, but we'll expect more in 2025, so do check back for updates.

The Day Of The Jackal season 2 — Eddie Redmayne is Charles Calthrop/Alexander Duggan/The jackal

Eddie Redmayne once again will be playing the for hire hitman known as number of names Charles Calthrop, Alexander Duggan and of course The jackal — yes he's a master of disguise.

* British star Eddie Redmayne starred as killer nurse Charles Cullen in The Good Nurse. He won an Oscar for his turn as Stephen Hawking in The Theory of Everything and plays Newt in the Fantastic Beasts movies. Eddie has also starred in The Trial of the Chicago Seven, The Danish Girl, Les Miserables, Birdsong, My Week With Marilyn and The Good Shepherd.

The Day of the Jackal star Eddie Redmayne about to carry out a hit! (Image credit: Sky)

Who else is starring in The Day of The Jackal season 2

Although only Eddie Redmyane has been confirmed as starring we can only assume that Charles Dance will return as Timothy Winthorp and Ursula Cobero as Nuria as their characters were central to the closing moments of season 1. We will update with other cast as soon as we hear.

Is there a trailer?

It's far too early for a trailer to emerge for The Day of The Jackal season 2 but when the time arrives we'll be on it and posting right here, so do check back.

Behind the scenes and more on The Day of The Jackal season 2

The Day of The Jackal comes from executive producers Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant (Carnival Films), writer and executive producer Ronan Bennett, executive producer and director Brian Kirk, executive producer Sam Hoyle (Sky Studios), executive producer Sue Naegle and co-executive producer Marianne Buckland (Carnival Films).