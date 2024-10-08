The Devil's Hour season 2: release date, trailer, cast, plot, interviews and everything we know

The Devil's Hour season 2 sees Jessica Raine and Peter Capaldi reprise their roles in the mind-bending supernatural thriller.

However this time there is a different time loop to navigate and a horrific crime to solve when the drama returns to Prime Video.

Jessica Raine (Call The Midwife, Becoming Elizabeth) is back as Lucy Chambers who in this season is in a different past life and working as a Detective Inspector forced to team up with mysterious killer Gideon Shepherd (Peter Capaldi) to prevent a brutal murder from happening.

Actors Nikesh Patel, Alex Ferns, Meera Syal and young star Benjamin Chivers, (Lucy’s son, Isaac in series one) all reprise their original roles with Top Boy star, Saffron Hocking also joining the cast as DS Sam Boyd.

Here is everything you need to know...

Jessica Raine is back as Lucy Chambers is Season 2. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

The Devil’s Hour season 2 is a five-part series and will air on Prime Video from Friday, October 18, 2024, two years after the first series was shown in October 2022.

What is the plot of The Devil's Hour season 2?

Season 2 sees Lucy (Jessica Raine) and Gideon (Peter Capaldi) forming an uneasy alliance in order to prevent a recurring tragedy and hunt down an elusive monster.

Lucy’s double life sees her torn between family and duty as she finds herself in the crosshairs of her past-life husband, DI Ravi Dhillon (Nikesh Patel).

Assisting Dhillon in his investigation is DS Sam Boyd (Saffron Hocking) who was mentored by DI Lucy Chambers in a previous life.

Meanwhile, Isaac (Benjamin Chivers), Lucy's son in season 1, is struggling with a reality that rejects his existence.

The Devil's Hour season 2 — is there a trailer?

Yes there is. You can watch it here...

The Devilâ€™s Hour S2 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The Devil's Hour season 2 cast

LUCY CHAMBERS (née STEVENS) PLAYED BY JESSICA RAINE

Exhausted but devoted mother with newfound memories of her previous lives.

Jessica Raine is back in season 2 as Lucy Chambers but is living a different parallel life. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

GIDEON SHEPHERD PLAYED BY PETER CAPALDI

Gideon understands the secret truth of human existence and has taught Lucy to see reality as he does. He dedicates his life to preventing tragic events by any means necessary.

Peter Capaldi stars as Gideon Shepherd (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

DI RAVI DHILLON PLAYED BY NIKESH PATEL

The lead detective investigating Gideon’s crimes. Dhillon has a good head for police work but lacks the stomach for it. He’s book-smart, but not street-smart.

Nikesh Patel reprises his role as Ravi Dhillon. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

ISAAC CHAMBERS PLAYED BY BENJAMIN CHIVERS

Lucy’s son. Following a traumatic experience, Isaac is finally discovering how to emote, but his newly sensitive soul is haunted by echoes of the past.

Lucy's son Isaac is played by Benjamin Chivers. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

DS NICK HOLNESS PLAYED BY ALEX FERNS

Nick’s instincts for investigation are not as keen as his partner’s, but he knows all the tricks of the trade.

Alex Ferns plays DS Nick Holness. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

RUBY BENNETT PLAYED BY MEERA SYAL

Dr Ruby Bennett is a talented and compassionate child psychiatrist who becomes fascinated by Isaac’s case and begins to suspect there may be more to this mystery than meets the eye.

DS SAM BOYD PLAYED BY SAFFRON HOCKING

A good detective at her core but more dedicated to her wife and daughter than her career. She’s driven by a clear moral compass, not a desire to climb up the ranks.

There is a horrific murder to solve in season 2. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

WhatToWatch spoke to Jessica Raine about The Devil's Hour Season 2 to find out more...

How does Season 2 compare to the first?

Jessica Raine says: "Season 2 is less spectral, there’s no ghostly stuff going on and there’s much more of a thriller aspect to it. We left Lucy in a burning building at the end of the last season. This time we follow her in a parallel universe working as a Detective Inspector. There's a countdown to her stopping a terrible crime and a double plot loop going on which is littered with clues."

Lucy Chambers is working as a detective in Season 2. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Is Lucy the detective very different to Lucy the social worker we saw in season one?

"So different! DI Lucy has suffered unbearable tragedy in her life which means she’s quite hard and it takes a lot to crack her. She’s really good at her job and has risen up the police hierarchy quickly. This series was a lot more physically demanding and there were a lot of fight scenes which is my dream come true. I've always harboured a secret desire to be more ‘actiony’!"

What was it like being reunited with Peter Capaldi again?

"I absolutely loved it. We're in a lot more scenes together this time which was great. Lucy doesn't like Gideon because he has completely uprooted her life. There is an antagonistic relationship between them, it's really meaty to play and there are a lot of juicy face offs between the two of them. Those were my favourite scenes to shoot."

A third season has already been commissioned. How has the reaction been from fans?

"I've never been stopped in the street so much for any show that I've been in before. People love The Devil’s Hour and were waxing lyrical about it. I think for the audience it’s like a big jigsaw and you have to piece together what is going on. When we get to season three we’ll be meeting another Lucy Chambers who is a bridge between social worker Lucy and DI Lucy. She’s incredibly different which is exciting!"

Interview with Peter Capaldi

Peter Capaldi is back as Gideon. (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Does the second series feel different to the first?

"Yes because I just sat for two weeks chained to a table doing all my lines in the first series! My job then was explaining what was going on. This series allows Gideon out into the world and interacting because he has an ongoing task to deal with. It was very different in the sense that there’s more action, more running and hitting things."

Is Gideon the same person throughout the story?

"He's pretty much the same. He's already lived thousands of times and largely lived the same life, like Groundhog Day. By the time we meet him he’s jaded and tired."

What has Gideon been up to since we last saw him?

"We pick his story up not long after series one. He’s focusing all of his efforts into preventing this bad thing from happening whist also having to remain under the radar. He needs allies to help him do that, so he and Lucy (Jessica Raine) fall into an uneasy alliance, or perhaps more of a deal. They’re both players in this thriller."

Peter Capaldi in Season 2 of The Devil's Hour (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

What were the most challenging aspects of making the second season?

"To not enjoy it too much! I don't ascribe to the fact that it should all be grave and solemn. You can be serious about your work without it being a miserable experience for everyone. The first season was very focused because I had all of these lines in that one environment. This one was more fun, going all over the place from Dartmoor to the city. Getting to see the other actors more was great as well because it’s a lovely cast, so it was a lighter and more varied experience for me."

The Devil's Hour Series 2 airs from Friday, October 18 on Prime Video