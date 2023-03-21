The Dog Academy: air date, what happens, episode guide and dog trainer Victoria Stilwell on the new series

In The Dog Academy on Channel 4, prepare to meet the nation’s naughtiest dogs, from ferocious cockapoos, vicious chihuahuas and destructive Dalmatians.

This eight-part series sees a crack team of Britain’s top training experts invite unruly pooches and their overwhelmed owners into a special school designed to help owners build positive relationships with their furry friends.

"It’s all about training in a positive way," says Victoria Stilwell, the show’s consultant and lead trainer, who also created and presented the hit Channel 4 series It’s Me or the Dog (now showing on Discovery+).

"You don’t have to be punishing or correcting dogs as that negativity just creates more stress and anxiety for them —and the owner! Our focus is to find the ‘why’ to their behaviour and repair it."

So here’s everything you need to know about The Dog Academy on Channel 4, including a fascinating interview with Victoria Stilwell whose career working with dogs has spanned more than 30 years…

The Dog Academy starts on Thursday 30 March 2023 at 8pm on Channel 4. It’s an eight-parter and all eight episodes will be available on streaming service All4 after the first episode has been shown on Channel 4.

Interview: Victoria Stilwell reveals what happens in The Dog Academy…

The Dog Academy star Victoria Stilwell reveals some of the shaggy dog tales in store for us in this first series…

Do tell us about The Dog Academy, Victoria…

Victoria says: "It’s a gem! We set up the academy in a beautiful manor house in Shropshire which affords us the space to work separately with the dog and its carer – that’s important. When people come to us, it’s because they and their dog have a problem in their relationship – and who doesn’t need some time apart when that happens? Both sides need a re-set. So we work with them separately, then bring them to work together and they start over."

You observe the owner’s behaviour with the dog when they’re not watching. Are they sometimes at fault?

"I don’t blame people at all – dogs are complex creatures. And think about it, humans and dogs are very different species yet they’re put in the same house and expected to get on! People generally try to do their best but it’s hard when canine problems occur and they don’t know how to deal with it. It’s a lack of understanding of the dogs needs and that’s where we come in; with years of experience, we’re the translators. We watch the dog and owner to see where they’re miscommunicating and help them both start a conversation."

Tell us about the aggressive cockapoo Bear, who’s driving a wedge between owners, Paul and Louise, in the first episode…

"He has intense behavioural problems, from resource guarding - being protective of his toys and Paul - to barking, mouthing and not trusting Louise. I’ve worked with lots of couples in distress but this was the most intense. Louise said it was make or break. I was really worried for their relationship and for Bear."

How do you deal with it?

"We saw there was a disconnect between them as a couple and Bear. They weren’t dealing with him consistently, with Paul making excuses for his behaviour, while Louise’s punishments made Bear more stressed. His anxiety and jumping up was frustration as his needs weren’t being met. One of the best things to do was get him sniffing! Humans have around six million scent receptors in the nose, whereas dogs average 220 million – so give him a job, engage his nose and engage his incredible brain which we did and – wow! You’ll have to watch to see what happens."

We also meet 11-year-old chihuahua Gina, a pocket rocket with a serious attitude problem! Can you teach an old dog new tricks?

"Yes – it just takes more time. One of our fantastic trainers, Kamal, speaks to Gina’s owner, Cindy, and realises Gina was mirroring the tension Cindy felt. She’d had a lifetime of reacting to other dogs by barking because of insecurity. She needed confidence from Cindy and by simply giving her a looser lead, Gina could relax. Gina had been feeling Cindy’s tension down the lead and smelling her anxiety, as humans emit an anxious scent when the adrenaline’s flowing. It’s extraordinary to see the change. I want to jump up and down like a crazy person when it works!"

What’s the toughest canine challenge you face?

"A border collie called Marvin who’s brought to us in episode four. He didn’t trust strangers at all and his lunging and biting had his owners, Laura and Dave, at their wits’ end. They were devastated by his behaviour as they loved him so much, but they’d stopped having a social life because they were scared of taking him out. The Academy was their last resort. I don’t want to spoil what happens but you must watch. One of our amazing trainers, Jo, had similar problems with her own collie so she knew just what to do to gain Marvin’s trust. It’s an amazing transformation."

What are the most common problems dogs have?

"Apart from jumping up and barking at other dogs, the most common issue is separation anxiety – not wanting to be left on their own. But it’s not necessarily anxiety that’s the problem, often it’s just boredom and that’s easier to deal with. The best thing to do is video your dog when you go out: set up a web-cam and see how he behaves and what he does. If he (or she) looks genuinely distressed, get a qualified trainer to come and help you. If he just paces, opens doors and starts chewing things, chances are he’s bored. So make sure you’ve enriched his brain and body enough before you leave with plenty of exercise – then he’ll be happier to sleep when he’s home. A sniffy walk – which gets dogs working and thinking – will leave him more content when he’s left alone. And when you leave the house, leave him with toys that engage his brain. Also have some music on low so he’s got something to listen to and leave a low light on at night, so it’s not such an alien environment for your dog."

A few dogs in the series are home-wreckers! What do you recommend if you’ve got a dog that chews everything?

"Firstly, get a vet to check its mouth to see there’s no jaw pain or teeth and gum issues. If he or she is chewing furniture I’d confine them to a dog-proof room: zone off an area of the kitchen say, that’s just for your dog, and make them a lovely, cosy den so they feel comfortable and give them plenty of chew-appropriate toys – just make sure they’re durable! With the right toys, chewing is a stress reliever for dogs and releases pleasurable endorphins. As always, make sure they’re well exercised – a tired dog is a happy dog and has less energy to indulge in destructive behaviour."

You were a trained actress before moving into the dog world – how did that happen?

"I started dog walking on Wimbledon Common in between auditions – it was my survival job. Then I realised I was happier being with dogs! Acting definitely helped me become a better communicator and observer but I’m so happy with my chosen career, getting my message out to train with positivity."

Tell us about your two dogs, a Shih Tzu called Bella, and chihuahua, Jasmine – we bet they’re the best-behaved dogs in the world!

"I wouldn’t claim best-behaved, but I would say they’re very content!"

The Dog Academy episode guide

HEre's our guide to all eight episodes of The Dog Academy...

Episode 1: Bear and Gina

Ferocious cockapoo Bear is driving a wedge between owners, Paul and Louise. With their marriage under stress, trainers Victoria and Adam must tame Bear’s aggressive behaviour before it’s too late. Meanwhile, 11-year-old chihuahua Gina is a pocket rocket with a large chip on her shoulder. Her penchant for attacking other dogs has left mum and son, Cindy and Cory, carrying her around in her very own zipped up “safety bag”. Can the trainers really teach an old dog new tricks?

Episode 2: Lupin and Mya

Destructive Dalmatian Lupin and owners, Kelly and Emilien, arrive in desperate need of help. Responsible for tens of thousands of pounds of damage at home, trainer Victoria must take both canine and couple under her wing. Jack Russell-cross Mya has a violent phobia of windscreen wipers, and retired owners, Gill and John, worry about the effect it’s having on their health. As storm clouds gather over the Academy, can trainers Nanci and Jo fix the problem before the heavens open on the long drive home?

Episodes 3 to 8

We'll add more episodes as the series progresses so please do check back...

Is there a trailer for The Dog Academy?

