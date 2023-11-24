The Heist Before Christmas: cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

The Heist Before Christmas is a fun festive caper on Sky that stars Timonty SPall and James Nesbitt as two very different Santas.

The Heist Before Christmas is a heartwarming Christmas movie on Sky. Previously called Joy To The World, it stars. Timothy Spall and James Nesbitt who play Santas with very different agendas.

Set in Northern Ireland, 12-year-old Mikey Collins witnesses a bank robbery by a man dressed as Santa Claus, so he decides to follow the criminal, only to meet a man claiming to be the real Father Christmas. But Mikey becomes determined to get his hands on the bank robber's cash, so he can give his family the Christmas they all crave. However, as Mikey risks everything for the loot, will the spirit of Christmas hit him?

Here's everything you need to know about The Heist Before Christmas...

The Heist Before Christmas will be shown on Sky Max and NOW during the festive season. We'll update with the official release date when we can, also if there's an international or US release date and which streaming channel it may go to there.

Is there a trailer for The Heist Before Christmas?

Yes there's a trailer and it's worth the wait to see both James Nesbitt and Timothy Spall in their Santa getup. This is going to be magical as you can see below...

The Heist Before Christmas plot

The Heist Before Christmas is set in Northern Ireland and follows Mikey Collins, a poor, disillusioned 12-year-old who’s had more than his fill of jingle bells.

One day he runs into two Santas in the woods, one who has just pulled off a bank heist and one who claims he has fallen out of his sleigh. Mikey has no time for this second guy – he’s well past believing any of the jingle bells, spirit-of-the-season rubbish, even if his little brother Sean (Joshua McLees) insists on treating the old man like a superstar.

But Mikey becomes determined to get his hands on the bank robber’s cash so he can give his family the Christmas they deserve. As he risks everything for the loot, Mikey soon realizes that the spirit of Christmas may be alive after all.

The Heist Before Christmas cast — James Nesbitt as the bank robber

In The Heist Before Christmas, James Nesbitt plays a thief dressed as Santa. He shot to fame playing Adam Williams in the series Cold Feet and went on to star in Lucky Man, The Missing, Murphy’s Law and Playing the Field. James has also starred in Bloodlands, Suspect, Stay Close, Line of Duty and The Hobbit movies.

James Nesbitt as Tom Brannick in Bloodlands. (Image credit: BBC1)

Timothy Spall as Santa

Timothy Spall plays a man who claims to be the real Santa. Of course Timothy first hit fame when playing loveable Barry in the 1980s series Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, which was later rebooted. In 2023, he starred as murder victim Peter Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment.

Timothy is Peter Pettigrew in the Harry Potter movies and played notorious hangman Albert Pierrepoint in the movie Pierrepoint. Timothy has also been in The Syndicate, The Pale Blue Eye, Hatton Garden, This Is Christmas and Fungus the Bogeyman.

Timothy Spall as Peter Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in The Heist Before Christmas?

The role of 12-year-old Mikey Collins in The Heist Before Christmas is played by Bamber Todd while Joshua McLees plays his little brother Sean Collins. Bronagh Waugh (The Fall), Laura Donnelly (The Nevers) and Lloyd Hutchinson (Bad Sisters) are also starring.

Behind the scenes and more on The Heist Before Christmas

Written by Ronan Blaney and directed by Edward Hall, The Heist Before Christmas is from SHUK and Calico Pictures for Sky.