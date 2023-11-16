The Mandalorian season 4: everything we know

The Mandalorian season 4 is the next chapter in Din Djarin and Grogu's journey.

The Mandalorian season 3 ended with a climactic battle with Moff Gideon and his guards. With him apparently dying in an explosion at his base on Mandalore, the disparate Mandalorians got to reignite the Great Forge.

What's more, Din Djarin got to accept Grogu as his son; in doing so, "Baby Yoda" was allowed to be sworn in as a Mandalorian apprentice, before Djarin flew off to take up as a contractor under Captain Carson Teva and settled in a cozy new home on Nevarro. Will their newfound domestic bliss last? We'll have to wait for the series to return to Disney Plus to find out!

Here's everything we know about The Mandalorian season 4 right now...

We don't yet have a release date for The Mandalorian season 4, but from the sounds of things, filming is about to get underway soon.

That comes from Brendan Wayne, one of the actors who wears the titular Mandalorian's armor on set. On Instagram, Waynes teased that filming on the fourth season was "getting ramped up", suggesting that they'll be back on set before long.

Hopefully, this means we'll get a clearer picture of when the show will return soon!

The Mandalorian season 4 plot

What's next for The Mandalorian and Grogu? (Image credit: Disney Plus/Lucasfilm )

We don't have a clear idea of what's to come in The Mandalorian season 4, precisely because season 3 seemed to wrap many of the conflicts up already; Din Djarin had cleansed himself in the Living Waters and reconnected with his clan, and he'd finally formally sworn to care for Grogu.

Showrunner Jon Favreau teased that the fourth season was already written back in February 2023. In an interview with BFM TV, he said at the time: "Season 4, yeah, I've written it already. We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave [Filoni] and I, and slowly you start to write each episode.

"I was writing it during post-production. All of it has to feel like a continuation and one full story. [Dave's] doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him. He's the writer and showrunner on that. To understand what's happening on other shows... Skeleton Crew all take place within the same Star Wars time period. There's a lot more things that we've got to keep in mind and also stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well", he added.

"La saison 4 est déjà écrite" 📽️On a croisé @Jon_Favreau avec @clairefleury1. On a parlé de la saison 3 #TheMandalorian, de la saison 4 aussi, de #Ahsoka, #SkeletonCrew 🔥#StarWars #Grogu @BFMTV_Inside pic.twitter.com/qCrkxVBHeZFebruary 20, 2023 See more

The Mandalorian season 4 cast

As well as not knowing where The Mandalorian season 4 will take Din Djarin and Grogu, we also don't know who else will be cropping up on their latest adventure.

The only sure bets at this moment in time have to be Pedro Pascal, even if he's only the voice behind the character, rather than the man in the suit.

And because of where the series ended last time around, we'd guess that Katee Sackhoff's going to be making a comeback as Bo-Katan, the heir to Mandalore, after uniting the disparate Mandalorians at the end of the season. Presumably, we'll also be seeing characters like the Armorer (Emily Swallow) and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), too.

As and when we get more concrete casting info, we'll include it here.

Is there a trailer?

With filming still to take place, we won't be seeing a The Mandalorian season 4 trailer for some time yet. As and when one arrives, we'll be sure to include it here.