The Mighty Mississippi with Nick Knowles: release date, episode guide and everything we know

The Mighty Mississippi with Nick Knowles heads off on another adventure.

The Mighty Mississippi with Nick Knowles sees the affable host go on another extraordinary adventure as he travels the length of the Mississippi River from Minneapolis in the north all the way south to New Orleans.

The two-parter kicks off in Minneapolis, where Nick delves into some tasty Native American cuisine at a restaurant that's been fully booked since it opened two years ago.

He also has a go at water skiing and teams up with a water-ski display team with hilarious results and becomes an anesthetist to conserve the American paddlefish, a species that’s older than the dinosaurs.

Nick gains an insight into the lives of the enslaved people along the Mississippi and learns about the Civil Rights Movement, as well as visiting the studio in New Orleans where Elvis kick-started his career.

There's also a surprise in store as Nick prepares to spectate at a Major League Baseball game in St Louis.

The Mighty Mississippi with Nick Knowles starts on Thursday, February 29 at 9pm on Channel 5. The second episode will air on Friday, March 1 at 9pm on Channel 5.

Both episodes will be available to watch on Channel 5 streaming after they have aired.

The Mighty Mississippi with Nick Knowles episode guide

Episode one: Nick's journey starts with a helicopter ride along the northernmost stretch of the river, then he heads south along the Great River Road, swapping his pick-up for a Harley-Davidson along the way. Stopping at Mark Twain's birth town of Hannibal, Nick gets a sobering insight into the real lives of enslaved people along the Mississippi.

Episode two: In Memphis, Nick gets the opportunity to record a song in the very studios where Elvis began his career. In Jackson, he uncovers some shocking truths about the Civil Rights Movement and visits the home of Medgar Evers, the Civil Rights activist who was tragically assassinated outside his house. Then, in New Orleans, the presenter is inspired by the awesome scale of the Lake Borgne surge barrier, built to protect the city following the disastrous Hurricane Katrina.

The Mighty Mississippi with Nick Knowles host

The series is hosted by TV presenter Nick Knowles, who is best known for fronting shows including DIY SOS, Who Dares Wins, Break the Safe and Real Rescues.

Nick has previously led his own travelogue shows such as Into the Grand Canyon with Nick Knowles, Amazing Railway Adventures with Nick Knowles and Into Death Valley with Nick Knowles.

Is there a trailer for The Mighty Mississippi with Nick Knowles?

There is no trailer out for The Mighty Mississippi with Nick Knowles, but we'll update this guide as soon as one is out.