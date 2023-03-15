The Movie Critic: everything we know about Quentin Tarantino's 'final' movie

When Quentin Tarantino makes a movie, it is an event. That's been the case pretty much since the director burst onto the scenes in the early '90s with Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction. But when it is his 10th and supposedly final movie, ratchet that excitement up a notch. That's what we have with The Movie Critic, the reported title for Tarantino's next movie.

Tarantino's 10th movie is going to be one of the most talked about projects until it makes its way to the big screen, so we're keeping you updated on everything you need to know about the project, from when you can expect to see it to who is in it to when the first trailer drops.

Read on to find out what we know about The Movie Critic right now.

You probably shouldn't hold out hope that The Movie Critic is going to be among the new movies in 2023. At this time there is no release date set for the movie and according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab) it is expected to go into production in the fall of 2023.

That likely means the earliest we'd get The Movie Critic is spring/summer 2024.

The Movie Critic plot

Details about Tarantino's latest movie are being kept under lock and key. Even the title, The Movie Critic, is not an absolute certainty at this time, as The Hollywood Reporter cited sources that said it was the name of the script Tarantino was working on. The trade publication also said it was told the story is set in late '70s Los Angeles and has a female lead character.

Should all that prove to be true, there's speculation the movie could be about or inspired by Pauline Kael, a legendary film critic who was influential during that time period. Tarantino was an admirer of Kael, who passed away in 2001, describing her in the documentary What She Said: The Art of Pauline Kael as "film Kerouac," a reference to the influential 1950s author Jack Kerouac.

What She Said is available to watch right now on Tubi.

The Movie Critic cast

No actors have been announced as part of The Movie Critic cast as of yet, but you can imagine many will be lining up for the chance to work with Quentin Tarantino.

Tarantino has a number of actors that he has frequently worked with throughout his career, including Samuel L. Jackson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Tim Roth, Christoph Waltz and Brad Pitt. But should The Movie Critic be centered around a female lead, perhaps it is a chance for him to reunite with one of his most frequent collaborators, Uma Thurman, who he previously worked with on Pulp Fiction, Kill Bill Vol. 1 and Kill Bill Vol. 2.

We'll update this post with any casting news as it becomes available.

The Movie Critic trailer

We're a long way from a trailer for The Movie Critic coming out, as cameras aren't even expected to start rolling until fall 2023.

Is The Movie Critic Quentin Tarantino's last movie?

That's the million-dollar question isn't it? Again, The Hollywood Reporter cites sources that The Movie Critic is going to be billed as Tarantino's final movie, and the Oscar winner has said on multiple occasions that his plan was to retire after he hit 10 movies (opens in new tab).

Though Tarantino has talked about a multitude of projects that he was contemplating over the years — including a Vega brothers movie with John Travolta and Michael Madsen, a third Kill Bill movie, a gangster picture and even a Star Trek movie — it would seem fitting if the renowned cinephile would focus his final movie on something like a movie critic.

You never know, inspiration could hit Tarantino at any point and end his retirement (remember when Steven Soderbergh "retired" from movies). But Tarantino definitely seems like a man who sticks to his guns, so we tend to believe him when he says he's ready to call it after 10.

How to watch Quentin Tarantino movies

If the thought of Quentin Tarantino making his last movie has you nostalgic for the director's work, here is where you can watch his previous nine movies right now:

Reservoir Dogs — on Netflix in the US; on ITX in the UK

Pulp Fiction — on Prime Video in the US; on Netflix, Paramount Plus and NOW TV in the UK

Jackie Brown — not available online in the US; on digital on-demand in the UK

Kill Bill Vol. 1 — not available online in the US; on digital on-demand in the UK

Kill Bill Vol. 2 — not available online in the US; on digital on-demand in the UK

Death Proof — on The Roku Channel in the US; on digital on-demand in the UK

Inglourious Basterds — on digital on-demand in the US; on Netflix in the UK

Django Unchained — on Paramount Plus in the US; on Netflix, NOW TV in the UK

The Hateful Eight — on digital on-demand in the US; on digital on-demand in the UK

Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood — on Starz in the US; on Netflix in the UK