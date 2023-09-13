The Repair Shop 2023: release date, premise, experts and everything we know

The Repair Shop 2023 has become a much-loved staple to our Wednesday nights, as Jay Blades and his expert team of crafts people carefully restore personal treasures to their former glory.

Hearing the moving stories and seeing the lovingly restored heirlooms come back to life, often has us in tears — from restoring Olympic medals to repairing a walking doll from the 1950s, no job is too big or small for Jay and the Repair Shop team.

Each of the experts specializes in different items and materials and all help transform the public’s precious belongings to their original greatness.

Following their win at the National Television Awards 2023 for Best Daytime TV show, here's everything you need to know about The Repair Shop 2023...

Dominic Chinea, Jay Blades and Will Kirk. (Image credit: BBC/Ricochet/Guy Levy)

The Repair Shop 2023 returns on Wednesday, September 13 at 8pm on BBC One, with episodes also available on BBC iPlayer.

What happens in The Repair Shop 2023?

The Repair Shop sees members of the public bring in their sentimental items, often with a special and unique backstory behind them, that are in need of major restoration work.

In the upcoming episode, the barn welcomes a former professional goalkeeper who's brought in a football program from a momentous match he played in 1970.

Other items brought into the workshop in need of repair are a sentimental teddy, an electric guitar and an army medal.

The Repair Shop 2023 experts

The Repair Shop 2023 experts: Sonnaz Nooranvary, Lucia Scalisi, Julie Tatchell, Will Kirk, Jay Blades, Amanda Middleditch, Suzie Fletcher, Jayesh Vaghela and Steve Fletcher. (Image credit: BBC/Ricochet/Guy Levy)

The Repair Shop would not be complete without the trusted restorers who take on a new challenge every week to carefully bring personal items back to life.

Presenter and upholsterer Jay Blades will be joined by his team of experts including:

Metal worker Dominic Chinea

Leather worker Suzie Fletcher

Clock restorer Steve Fletcher

Carpenter Will Kirk

Ceramics conservator Kirsten Ramsay

Toy restorers Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell

Painting conservator Lucia Scalisi

Paper and painting conservator Angelina Bakalarou

Luthier Julyan Wallis

Silversmith Brenton West

Upholsterer Sonnaz Nooranvary

Hat expert Jayesh Vaghela

Is there a trailer?

There is currently no trailer for The Repair Shop 2023, but we will update this guide as soon as one has been released.