The Repair Shop 2023: release date, premise, experts and everything we know
The Repair Shop 2023 is back to bring some much needed love to people's special belongings.
The Repair Shop 2023 has become a much-loved staple to our Wednesday nights, as Jay Blades and his expert team of crafts people carefully restore personal treasures to their former glory.
Hearing the moving stories and seeing the lovingly restored heirlooms come back to life, often has us in tears — from restoring Olympic medals to repairing a walking doll from the 1950s, no job is too big or small for Jay and the Repair Shop team.
Each of the experts specializes in different items and materials and all help transform the public’s precious belongings to their original greatness.
Following their win at the National Television Awards 2023 for Best Daytime TV show, here's everything you need to know about The Repair Shop 2023...
The Repair Shop 2023 release date
The Repair Shop 2023 returns on Wednesday, September 13 at 8pm on BBC One, with episodes also available on BBC iPlayer.
What happens in The Repair Shop 2023?
The Repair Shop sees members of the public bring in their sentimental items, often with a special and unique backstory behind them, that are in need of major restoration work.
In the upcoming episode, the barn welcomes a former professional goalkeeper who's brought in a football program from a momentous match he played in 1970.
Other items brought into the workshop in need of repair are a sentimental teddy, an electric guitar and an army medal.
The Repair Shop 2023 experts
The Repair Shop would not be complete without the trusted restorers who take on a new challenge every week to carefully bring personal items back to life.
Presenter and upholsterer Jay Blades will be joined by his team of experts including:
- Metal worker Dominic Chinea
- Leather worker Suzie Fletcher
- Clock restorer Steve Fletcher
- Carpenter Will Kirk
- Ceramics conservator Kirsten Ramsay
- Toy restorers Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell
- Painting conservator Lucia Scalisi
- Paper and painting conservator Angelina Bakalarou
- Luthier Julyan Wallis
- Silversmith Brenton West
- Upholsterer Sonnaz Nooranvary
- Hat expert Jayesh Vaghela
Is there a trailer?
There is currently no trailer for The Repair Shop 2023, but we will update this guide as soon as one has been released.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Most Popular
By Grace Morris