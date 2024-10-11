The Royal Beat: release date, hosts and everything we know
Kate Thornton promises all the big royal news in her new ITV chat show...
The Royal Beat is a new show hosted by Kate Thornton in which guests discuss the latest news about the royal family.
Kate and co will be looking into the work the royals perform and what happens within the House of Windsor. The guests will give insight and we wonder if there will be any royal gossip on offer?!
Host and journalist Kate Thornton, said: "I'm thrilled to be bringing The Royal Beat to ITV and ITVX at a time of incredible change for our Monarchy. On every episode, we'll be joined by those that work closest with the royal family to bring you genuine insight on the work they do and explore what really happens behind closed doors in the House of Windsor. I think viewers will come away with a deeper understanding of the family and the machine that sits behind it to better understand why the Royals mean so much to us as a nation."
Here's everything we know...
The Royal Beat release date
The Royal Beat begins on Sunday October 13 at 11.30 am on ITV1. The series is 10 parts long and each episode runs for an hour. Slightly unusually it will be on fortnightly ITV says, rather than every week.
What will they be talking about?
Well, there are no official details but there's been plenty of royal news for them to discuss. The Princess of Wales this week attended her first official public engagement since she finished her chemotherapy. While The Duchess of York made a trip to the set of Coronation Street and joked about making a cameo appearance. During her visit, she met Sally Dynevor, who plays Sally Metcalfe, in The Rovers.
ITV promises: "The exclusive royal talk show will feature various royal expert guests — from royal newspaper editors to former Palace insiders where together they will discuss all of the recent news surrounding the royal family. Each episode will bring fresh, knowledgeable and detailed insight into the monarchy in the UK and abroad."
Is there a trailer?
No not at the moment.
Behind the scenes on The Royal Beat
It has been commissioned by Katie Rawcliffe and Leanne Clarke for ITV Daytime.
