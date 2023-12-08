The Royal Variety Performance 2023: release date, line-up, host and everything we know

The Royal Variety Performance 2023 is once again held at The Royal Albert Hall.

The Royal Variety Performance 2023 is upon us where we will once again be treated to an evening of great entertainment, all in aid of the Royal Variety Charity.

The charity assists those who've worked professionally in the entertainment industry and require help. The charity strives to support all those, both young and old, who've worked on the stage, in the wings, in front of a camera, behind it, and beyond.

In keeping with the annual tradition, this year's show will be welcoming performers from all across the industry like singers, comedians, musicians, and more.

Here's what to expect from The Royal Variety Performance 2023...

The Royal Variety Performance airs on Sunday, December 17 at 8 pm on ITV. It will also be available on demand via ITVX.

The Royal Variety Performance 2023 host

Bradley Walsh will host this year's show. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bradley Walsh has been confirmed to host this year's show, following in the footsteps of the likes of Lee Mack and Jason Manford, and he has revealed he is "honoured" to be back on the stage.

Bradley said: "I am so excited to be presenting this year's show. It’s been 30 years this year since I first performed at The Royal Variety Performance, so what an absolute honour to be hosting. The line-up is incredible and I can’t wait for you all to see what I have in store."

The Royal Variety Performance 2023 line-up

Cher will be performing. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pop sensation Cher leads the line-up where she'll be performing a new track from her new festive album, titled Christmas, making her Royal Variety Performance debut.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of other musical acts to look forward to, as there'll be an exclusive 100th Anniversary celebration from Disney Theatrical, featuring performances from the casts of The Lion King, Frozen, Aladdin, Hercules, and Beauty & The Beast.

Pop rock band McFly will celebrate their 20th Anniversary, and Rick Astley, Zara Larsson, Paloma Faith, Hannah Waddingham, and the ENO chorus, are all performing throughout the evening.

Hannah Waddingham at The Olivier Awards 2023. (Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty for SOLT)

Channel 4's The Piano was a huge hit with fans, who will no doubt be delighted to know that series one winner, fourteen-year-old Lucy, will be joined by world-class pianist Lang Lang for a memorable performance.

As ever, there are West End performers aplenty, with casts from Crazy For You, Beverley Knight with the cast of Sister Act, and a magical performance from Derren Brown’s West End creation Unbelievable all set to dazzle viewers.

There are also some laughs ahead, as there'll be world-class stand-up performances from Tom Allen, Rosie Jones, Ellie Taylor, and Simon Brodkin.

Is there a trailer?

No, we don't have a trailer for The Royal Variety Performance 2023 just yet.