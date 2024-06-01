The Turkish Detective: cast, plot, trailer, first look and everything you need to know

The Turkish Detective is a BBC2 detective thriller starring former EastEnders star Haluk Bilginer as heavy-drinking, chain-smoking Inspector Çetin Ikmen, who investigates intriguing crimes in modern-day Istanbul.

Based on the award-winning novel series The Inspector Ikmen Mysteries by author Barbara Nadel, the series also stars Killing Eve’s Ethan Kai as Ikmen’s partner, Detective Mehmet Süleyman while The Usual Suspect’s Yasemin Kay Allen is Detective Ayşe Farsakoğlu.

Here’s everything we know about BBC drama The Turkish Detective…

The Turkish Detective is an eight-part English/Turkish series will be shown in the UK on BBC2 and BBCiPlayer in the summer 2024. When we know exactly when you can catch it, we’ll let you know where.

Is there a trailer for The Turkish Detective?

Yes, you can watch The Turkish Detective trailer below. It shows the hard-nosed Inspector Ikmen investigating a murder in bustling Istanbul. “All I care about is justice for a life taken too soon,” he says. And we’re sure he’ll get it!

The Turkish Detective plot

The Turkish Detective follows Inspector Ikmen as he investigates crimes in Istanbul, all of which are heavily rooted in the culture and history of the city but are set against the frenzied backdrop of modern Turkey. He is helped by his colleagues Detective Mehmet Süleyman and Detective Ayşe Farsakoğlu.

The Turkish Detective cast — Haluk Bilginer as Inspector Çetin Ikmen

Haluk Bilginer plays the rough and ready Inspector Çetin Ikmen who works in Istanbul. Fans of EastEnders back in the 1980s may remember Haluk as Mehmet Osman, the taxi firm owner who was the older brother of Walford regular Ali Osman. He's also starred in Buffalo Soldiers, W.E, Ben-Hur, Baba, Halloween and Alex Rider.

Ethan Kai as Detective Mehmet Süleyman

Ethan Kai plays Inpector Ikmen’s partner Mehmet Süleyman. Ethan previously played Tony in Killing Eve and Kasim Sabet in Emmerdale. He’s also had roles in Carnival Row, London Kills, Doctors and Mount Pleasant.

Yasemin Kay Allen as Detective Ayşe Farsakoğlu

Yasmin Kay Allen plays Inspector Ikmen’s colleague Ayşe Farsakoğlu. She previously played Zuhal in the TV series The Usual Suspects and has also been in Strike Back and the Turkish series Water and Fire, Merhamet and Hayat Devam Ediyor.

Who else is starring?

Other cast inThe Turkish Detective as Erol Afsin, Uygar Tamer, Fatih Al, Murat Seven and Dilan Gwyn.

Behind the scenes and more on The Turkish Detective

The Turkish Detective was acquired by the BBC from Paramount Global Content Distribution and is produced by Turkish production company Ay Yapim. The Turkish Detective is written and executive produced by Ben Schiffer (Skins) and directed by Niels Arden Oplev (The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo) who also executive produces. Executive Producers for the series also include Kerem Çatay and Claire Sowerby-Sheppard. The Turkish Detective will launch later this year on BBC iPlayer and TV channels.

Ben Schiffer, writer & executive producer, says: "From the moment I opened Barbara Nadel's novel, I fell in love with the unique, iconic character of Inspector Ikmen. A beacon of hope and humour in a dark, difficult world, I'm so delighted that he and our show, a blend of emotionally-charged mystery and family drama, has found a home at the BBC."

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, says: “Not only does The Turkish Detective provide a compelling, multi-layered crime thriller, but is set in stunning Istanbul, a vibrant contemporary city that also reflects the cultural influences of a rich and varied historical past – it’s a truly fascinating combination.”