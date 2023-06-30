The Voice Kids 2023: release date, coaches and everything we know

The Voice Kids 2023 is on the hunt for the next generation of talent.

The Voice Kids 2023 airs throughout the summer on ITV, where our singing coaches will be looking for the next generation of performers.

Once again, the series has invited children between the ages of 7 and 14 to show off their singing skills and potentially win a life-changing opportunity. This will be the seventh season, with the show debuting in 2017.

The blind audition stages are back too and the coaches will be sharing the stage for a special group performance, so there's plenty to look forward to when the singing competition returns.

Speaking about returning, coach Pixie Lott told us: "The Voice Kids wasn't around back then — I would have loved to do this show! — But I was going for any auditions that were advertised. The amazing thing about the kids is, you can tell they just love music and singing.

"That's why us coaches got so into it too. You can get caught up in all the other stuff but the main thing is just the joy of performing."

Here's everything you need to know...

The new series starts on Saturday, July 1 at 7:30 pm on ITV1 and ITVX. It will run for three episodes in total.

Who are The Voice Kids 2023 coaches?

The Voice 2023 coaches: Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, Ronan Keating and will.i.am. (Image credit: ITV)

Danny Jones, Pixie Lott, Ronan Keating and will.i.am are all returning as coaches for the seventh season of the competition, and they've got an interesting mix of talents this year.

Teasing more from what to expect this season, coach and Black Eyed Peas frontman will.i.am told us: "I won't give too much away but church is in my squad this year. I had soul, gospel, rap, and even musical theatre going on."

Meanwhile, McFly's Danny Jones said: "Team Danny is like a mini supergroup. You've got a pop princess, some soul, a big rock singer, and a busker. I'm very proud of my team. I loved all four of them, so this year is probably one of the hardest decisions I've ever had to make..."

Who won The Voice Kids 2022?

14-year-old Israella Chris won The Voice Kids 2022 with Pixie Lott being crowned the winning coach. But will Pixie win it again this year, or is another coach about to take the crown?

Speaking about her win on social media, Israella said: "Sooooo happy. Could not have asked for another mentor, thank you @pixielott you are amazing…. I love you so much and I am so thankful for everything, thank you thank you…🎉🎉🎉🎉Thank you dear Jesus thank you thank you…. 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉💜💜💜"

The Voice Kids 2023 trailer

A quick social media teaser has been released for The Voice Kids 2023 and it certainly looks like it'll be an emotional rollercoaster. You can take a look at what to expect below...