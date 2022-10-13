The Vow season 2: all we know about the NXIVM cult true-crime documentary

If you're a fan of true crime documentaries then The Vow season 2 is just for you. The second installment comes after The Vow season 1, which was released back in 2020, and followed the members of a so-called self-improvement group called NXIVM.

However, it soon transpired that NXIVM was more than just a self-help company, it was actually a criminal organization that turned out to be a secret sex cult run by a man called Keith Raniere. But his crimes went even further than that because eventually he was convicted of sex trafficking, racketeering, conspiracy and more.

The Vow season 1 gave viewers an insight into how Keith Raniere drew people into his cult, making them take a "life-long" vow of obedience and somehow gaining himself a shocking amount of power over people who were trying to turn their lives around. Instead of making things better for themselves, those drawn in found themselves caught up in a cult that operated physical branding and sexual abuse.

In another shocking twist, Smallville star Allison Mack was also arrested alongside Raniere and co-founder Nancy Salzman as one the leaders of the criminal organization. After initially being relatively unknown, the cult soon became talked about all around the world.

So if you're a fan of true crime documentaries like The Girl in the Picture, I Just Killed My Dad, The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes and The Staircase, you need to add The Vow to your watch list.

Here's everything we know about The Vow season 2...

Keith's inner circle in NXIVM. (Image credit: HBO Max)

The Vow season 2 is available to stream on HBO Max from Monday, October 17, 2022. You can catch up on all nine episodes of The Vow season 1 on HBO Max now.

Viewers in the UK will be able to watch episode one on Sky Documentaries and Now from 2am on Tuesday, October 18. It is thought the episodes will then drop weekly. The Vow season 1 is also available to watch on Sky Documentaries now.

Co founder Nancy Salzman appears in season 2 of The Vow. (Image credit: HBO Max)

What happens in The Vow season 2?

The Vow season 2 picks up after the first season, once again giveing viewers an insight into what went on behind the closed doors of the NXIVM cult and picking up at the start of the trial against Keith Raniere as he takes to the stand for his sickening crimes.

As well as exclusive phone interviews with Keith Raniere from prison, NXIVM co-founder Nancy Salzman also talks about her role in the organization and how she came to build up a company that had such much wrong at its core.

The official synopsis from HBO states: “It follows the legal and emotional journeys of the group’s founders, supporters, and defectors as new evidence and stunning revelations come to light, while federal prosecutors and defence attorneys engage in a trial in the national spotlight. Five years after Keith Raniere’s arrest in Mexico, amid rumours of a secret sex sorority within his self-help company NXIVM, The Vow season 2 reveals the manifold ways that Raniere and a trusted inner circle of acolytes conspired to induct women into a female only sect called DOS, a name derived from a Latin acronym meaning ‘Master of Obedient Women’.”

How long did Keith Raniere go to prison for?

In June 2019 a jury found Raniere guilty of crimes including sex trafficking of children, conspiracy, and conspiracy to commit forced labor, all related to a secret society within NXIVM known as DOS, or The Vow. After hearing 25 victim impact statements, the judge then sentences Raniere to 120 years in prison.

What happened to Allison Mack and co-founder Nancy Salzman?

Smallville star Allison Mack was sentenced to three years in prison and was given a $20,000 fine after pleading guilty to racketeering and racketeering conspiracy charges related to the NXIVM cult. She is currently serving time in FCI Dublin in the East Bay area outside San Francisco.

Nancy Salzman pleaded guilty to her role in the NXIVM group and was sentenced to 42 months in a federal prison camp in West Virginia and made to pay a $150,000 fine — she is still in jail. She claimed that she was also a victim of Keith Raniere's brainwashing and said that at the time she didn't know if she could ever forgive herself.

Is there a trailer for The Vow season 2?

There is. The trailer for the second season sees women speaking out about their horrific experiences within the cult, as well as seeing Nancy Salzman talking about how much her life has changed since Keith's arrest... “My whole company was destroyed and my whole life fell apart.”

But as she wonders where the women are that the cult allegedly helped, others ponder whether Nancy is truly a changed woman, or whether she is turning against the cult in a bid to protect herself... "I wonder if she is really waking up, or if she is merely trying to save herself...?"

If you need a refresher on what happened in the first season, here is the trailer for The Vow season 1...