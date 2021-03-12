The Wall UK — release date, host, trailer and more

The Wall is returning to BBC1 for a new series, bringing 12 exciting episodes to our screens. Once again we'll see contestants combining strategy, knowledge and luck to try and beat the game, answering questions from Angela Rippon.

Jo Wallace, Acting Controller of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC, says: “The Wall is arguably the most wildly unpredictable show on TV at the moment, captivating audiences with non-stop jeopardy throughout. As well as the regular series, it will be exciting to see which celebrities are prepared to come and take on The Wall for their favourite Charity.”

So far, we don't know when The Wall will be on BBC1 but it's set to air "later in 2021". Previous episodes are available on demand via iPlayer.

Who hosts The Wall?

The Wall will be hosted by EastEnders star Danny Dyer, who is reprising his presenting duties for the exciting game show. He said: "I’m very excited we’re coming back for another series and fingers crossed this time we will be in front of a live studio audience. I can’t wait to meet all the new contestants and let’s hope that one of them beats that Wall and wins some severe readies."

Danny will be joined by journalist Angela Rippon, who will be reading out the questions for the contestants. Speaking about her role, she added: "I’m so looking forward to another series of The Wall on BBC1, and once again being the 'voice' of The Wall asking the questions for this fun and dynamic programme. Danny Dyer is such a fantastic host of the show, he works brilliantly with the contestants, so I can’t wait to see how successful this next batch will be."

How does The Wall work?

The Wall sees contestants taking on a huge four storey tall pegboard. The bottom of the board is divided into 15 slots marked with various amounts of money, starting at a pound, some of which increase as the game progresses. Seven numbered "drop zones" are at the top and balls can be dropped into it.

Teams are invited to play the game, trying to win life changing amounts of money as they answer questions.

If they answer a question correctly they get a green ball, which means they have money added to their fund. But if they answer wrongly they get a red ball, which means they get money taken away.

Richard Hague, Creative Director at Remarkable Television, adds: “No matter who takes on The Wall, it’s a formidable opponent and has cemented itself firmly in BBC One’s schedule. A testament to Danny’s refreshing candour, Angela’s stylish voice and a gripping format.”

#TheWall is looking for contestants for our next series! 🟢🔴 If you think you’ve got the nous, head over to https://t.co/9LECTMyPMB to apply pic.twitter.com/GvPXGZKg8UMarch 11, 2021 See more

Can you apply to be on The Wall?

Yes, The Wall is currently looking for applicants! A statement on their website reads: "The makers of Pointless, Richard Osman's House of Games and All Together Now, are looking for pairs to take part in the exciting prime-time game show for BBC1 hosted by Danny Dyer.

"If you and a partner, relation or close friend think you have the knowledge and the strategy and general knowledge to win big then apply now and you could be taking on the biggest opponent on UK Television – The Wall!"

Apply for The Wall

Is there a trailer?

There's not a new trailer for The Wall, but you can catch the one for last series to give you an idea of what to expect!