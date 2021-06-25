'The Watch' — everything you need to know about the fantasy drama

The Watch is a drama brought to us by head writer and executive producer Simon Allen. He was inspired by characters originally created by Sir Terry Pratchett. These include the captain of The City Watch Sam Vimes, the last scion of nobility Lady Sybil Ramkin, the naïve but heroic Carrot, the mysterious Angua, and the ingenious forensics expert Cheery.

The 8 part adaptation will focus on all of these characters and has been described by the BBC as a "modern and inclusive series". Sue Deeks, Head of Programme Acquisition, BBC, adds: "The Watch may have a dystopian setting but it is a really fun, energetic, and enjoyable watch — full of thrills, humour, and memorable characters."

Here's what we know so far...

The Watch will be available to watch on iPlayer in the UK from Thursday 1 July as a boxset. Transmission details on BBC2 will be announced at a later date for those who prefer to watch weekly.

The series is already available from BBC America in the US. BBC America can be watched in several ways in the US. One option is Philo TV, an inexpensive streaming service that offers BBC America and many other channels. BBC America is also available through FuboTV and Sling TV.

What is The Watch about?

The Watch follows an unlikely group named The City Watch, who are forced to find the guts to save the world, surprising even themselves in the process. The series blends comedy and thriller and sees trolls, werewolves, wizards and other improbable heroes fighting against an evil plot to resurrect a great dragon which would lead to the destruction of life as they know it. So it sounds like the perfect series for fantasy lovers!

Who is in the cast?

The Watch cast includes Richard Dormer (Sam Vimes), Lara Rossi (Lady Sybil Ramkin), Adam Hugill (Carrot), Marama Corlett (Angua), Jo Eaton-Kent (Cheery), and Wendell Pierce providing the voice of Death.

Additional cast also sees roles for Samuel Adewunmi (Carcer Dun), Bianca Simone Mannie (Wonse), Matt Berry (Wayne), Anna Chancellor (Lord Vetinari), James Fleet (The Archchancellor), Ingrid Oliver (Doctor Cruces), Ruth Madeley (Throat), Paul Kaye (Inigo Skimmer) and Hakeem Kae-Kazim (Captain John Keel).

Is there a trailer?

Yes, and the trailer is pretty dramatic, especially a scene involving a dragon shooting out fire. We also love the scene with the baby dragon! There's also plenty of humour in the trailer, notably when a character observes the heroes look like a "really c*** band".