'Then You Run' - All we know about Sky's new drama from creator of 'The Capture'

Sky's new eight-part drama Then You Run follows a woman who flees across Europe in search of her long-lost mother, after killing her estranged father in a drug-fuelled rage.

Ben Chanan, creator of hit BBC1 drama The Capture, will adapt Zoran Drvenkar's novel 'You', which tells the story of Tara O’Rourke and her closest friends as they navigate awkward romances and an unwanted pregnancy, while being pursued by O’Rourke’s gangster uncle. Here's everything we know so far...

When will 'Then You Run' be on TV?

Filming began in August 2021 and Sky have confirmed the series will be hitting our screens at some point in 2022. When we have an official release date, we'll let you know. The series will also be available on NOW in the UK.

What's the plot of 'Then You Run'?

The story follows four friends whose dreams of the perfect summer holiday spiral into a dark and perilous adventure after they inadvertently cross paths with some of the most dangerous people in Europe.

A Sky synopsis reads...

"The a close-knit group of rebellious London teenagers are on a getaway in Rotterdam - but after the estranged father of Tara is discovered dead, they find themselves on the run across Europe with three kilos of heroin and a host of deadly criminals snapping at their heels.

"Leading the hunt for Tara and her childhood friends – reckless Stink, sharp Ruth and loyal Nessi – is Tara’s uncle Reagan, a notorious gangster haunted by his past who will stop at nothing to track down his missing cache of drugs. But Reagan isn’t the only person they should fear – because all the while a terrifying and mythical serial killer known only as ‘The Traveller’ draws closer, on a collision course with them all…"

Who's in the 'Then You Run' cast?

Leah McNamara, who played Rachel in hit BBC2 series Normal People and has also starred in Dublin Murders and Vikings, leads the cast as Tara.

Vivian Oparah (Class, I May Destry You) plays Stink, Yasmin Monet Prince (Hanna, Dark Heart) stars as Ruth and newcomer Isidora Fairhurst plays Nessi.

Completing the cast are Richard Coyle (Sabrina, The Fall) as Reagan, Cillian O’Sullivan (Vikings, The Blacklist) as Orin, Francis Magee (White Lines, Britannia) as Turi, Darren Cahill (Brassic, Vikings) as Darian and Christian Rubeck (What Happened to Monday) as The Traveller.

So lots of familiar faces for fans of Vikings then...

What else do we know about 'Then You Run'?

The series will be produced by Kudos (Broadchurch, Tin Star) who seem very excited indeed about the project...

“The four young womens’ hilarious relatability is the perfect antidote to the gritty absurdity of the gangster lifestyle and killing sprees peppered throughout the series," says Kudos Managing Director, Karen Wilson. "We are incredibly excited to bring the unusual and offbeat world of Then You Run to Sky next year.”

Meanwhile, Gabriel Silver, Director of Commissioning, Drama, Sky Studios, says...

“Ben Chanan’s adaptation of Then You Run propels us into a vibrant, genre-clashing story that gleefully writes its own rules. It is fantastic to be working with Kudos again on such a unique show and I’m looking forward to this landing on Sky in 2022.”

Is there a trailer for 'Then You Run'?

Not yet, but as soon as one lands, we'll be sure to post it here.