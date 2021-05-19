'Together' — release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know

Together is a new BBC2 film from multi award-winning writer, Dennis Kelly, set at the beginning of the Covid-19 outbreak in March 2020, just as the world went into lockdown.

This funny but poignant love story will shine a light on what it was like for one family to live side-by-side during a pandemic.

The official summary says: "This is the story of a family, like so many, who found a way to survive — together. It is the hilarious and heartbreaking story of a husband and wife who are forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the reality of lockdown."

While it is thought that the filming for Together is finished, we are yet to get a confirmed release date. We will update this page as soon as it is announced.

What is the plot of Together?

Together is the story of a family, who like everyone else in the world found themselves stuck in lockdown together at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in March 2020. This is a hilarious and heartbreaking film that follows an estranged married couple who are forced to re-evaluate themselves and their relationship through the stark realities of lockdown.

Speaking of the BBC2 film, writer Dennis Kelly explains: "Together is about a couple who totally hate each other, but have somehow found a way of existing together by not talking to, thinking about, noticing, communicating with or being in the same room as each other — then lockdown happens.

"It’s about how humans negotiate their shared experiences when they think they have nothing in common other than staying alive, and it's about how you can hate what you love and love what you hate. And Sharon Horgan and James McAvoy are brilliant in it."

Together is set in March 2020 at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown. (Image credit: BBC)

Who stars in Together?

Together boasts some huge names, with James McAvoy and Sharon Horgan taking the lead roles.

Bafta award-winning and Golden Globe nominated actor, James McAvoy, plays He — a self employed, self-made man who runs a boutique computing consultancy. He’s been forced to furlough his staff and take up growing vegetables — something he’s very proud of.

James is best known for his role as Charles Xavier/Professor X in the X-Men franchise, as well as Split, His Dark Materials, Atonement and Wanted.

Bafta award-winning and Emmy nominated actress, writer, comedian and producer, Sharon Horgan, plays She — a charity worker who co-ordinates for all of Europe at a refugee charity. She’s the daughter of a dentist father and an "old socialist" mother — the only grandparent still around.

Sharon is known for appearing in Catastrophe, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent and Military Wives. Sharon is also the genius writer behind BBC2 comedy Motherland.

Speaking of her role in Together, Sharon says: "I think everyone who got involved in this film had no intention of doing a Covid drama but then we read Dennis’ script and changed our minds.

"We shot this in 10 days so it was a beautifully stressful experience. Working with Dennis again — and Stephen Daldry and James McAvoy, both of whom I’ve admired for years, was a joy.

"But it also felt like we were making something important. And the fact that it feels like news means that the Covid death toll, the tragedy of so many lives lost unnecessarily has not been talked about enough."

James adds: "Dennis writes so wittily for these characters and his script had me within the first few pages. When I heard Sharon was involved with Stephen Daldry directing it was a no brainer.

"It’s a hilarious, heartfelt, entertaining and unconsciously funny exploration of a relationship and a couple facing real tragedy across a year we have all lived through."

Is there a trailer for Together?

Not yet, but as soon as one is released we will add it to this page.