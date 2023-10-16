Top Gun: The Next Generation — everything we know about the National Geographic docuseries

Move aside Tom Cruise, Top Gun: The Next Generation is flying in. Thanks to Cruise's popular movies Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick, people all over the world know the US Navy's pilot training program Top Gun. But for the first time ever, viewers are going to get a look at the real Top Gun, courtesy of National Geographic.

Teaming with production company Rex, National Geographic is getting unprecedented access to the Top Gun training program as US Navy student pilots go through the demanding, adrenaline-fueled training program to become part of the Navy's elite strike fighter pilot team.

Here is everything that we know right now about Top Gun: The Next Generation (working title for the docuseries).

There is no info at this time for when Top Gun: The Next Generation is going to premiere. That could very well indicate the series is going to be held until some time in 2024. When any news regarding the docuseries' premiere becomes available, we'll update you here.

When the series does debut, it is likely going to be available to watch on the National Geographic TV channel as well as the Disney Plus streaming service.

Top Gun: The Next Generation cast

In addition to showing incredible aerial footage, Top Gun: The Next Generation is going to focus heavily on the young pilots who are taking part in the training program to become some of the best pilots in the world. However, at this time, no information has been shared on the individuals that are taking part in the series.

Top Gun: The Next Generation plot

Here is the official synopsis for the docuseries:

"The series follows a group of officers as they push their limits on the grueling Advanced Flight Training Program. For the first time ever, they will be embarking on some of the most challenging flight tests possible including landing on an aircraft carrier at sea. The elite nature of the course means that only a minority — the very best — will make it to the top to fly the world’s most advanced jet — the F-35C Lightning II.

"The emotional character-led stories will primarily be told through the perspective of a diverse range of Navy student pilots. This first-time access will allow the series to follow the prospective naval aviators every step of the way — in the air, in the classroom, off-base and at home — as we discover who's got what it takes to make it to the F-35C."

Tom McDonald, executive vice president, Global Factual and Unscripted Content for National Geographic, said about the series: "With Nat Geo's exclusive unprecedented inside access, this series promises to be an exhilarating, visually jaw-dropping and fascinating journey into the intensely competitive world of elite flying."

Top Gun: The Next Generation trailer

There's no trailer for Top Gun: The Next Generation right now. When one becomes available online we'll add it here.