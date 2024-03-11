Tryouts: release date and everything we know about the sports docuseries

ESPN Plus is best known for offering live streams of sports, but the streaming service also has a lineup of ESPN Plus originals to watch. Soon joining that lineup is the new sports docuseries Tryouts about athletes' passionate pursuits of their sports dreams.

Previous ESPN Plus original series have included The Man in the Arena, featuring Tom Brady detailing his NFL career (similar to Apple TV Plus' The Dynasty: New England Patriots, which looks at all facets of the NFL team's 20-year run), The Places Universe led by Peyton Manning, as well as ESPN Films and the popular 30 for 30 feature documentaries. Tryouts is going a slightly different route, highlighting little-known athletes in less familiar sports.

ESPN Plus is debuting Tryouts on Wednesday, April 10.

The inaugural season of the show features seven episodes, with one episode releasing each week from April 10 through May 22.

In order to watch Tryouts, you are going to need a subscription to ESPN Plus. It is available as a standalone service or can be bundled with Disney Plus and Hulu via the Disney Bundle.

Tryouts plot

Here is the official synopsis for Tryouts from ESPN:

"The gripping seven-episode series delves into the heart of America's most intense and high-stakes tryouts, competitions and auditions, offering viewers a front-row seat into the make-or-break moments of real-life hopefuls who are putting everything at stake to secure a coveted spot with the team, group or organization of their dreams."

ESPN Plus Originals' Senior Director of Production Lindsay Rovegno also describes the series as "an exploration of sacrifice, determination and raw talent."

Tryouts episodes

The details of all seven episodes of Tryouts have been shared. Check them out right here:

Tryouts episode 1, "Long Beach Lifeguards"

"This is no Hollywood movie. The Long Beach, California, Lifeguards are the real deal. To earn a spot on this elite rescue team, candidates must prove they have the physical and mental fortitude to endure the ocean, and make quick, lifesaving decisions. Nearly 100 applicants test their abilities swimming and running, as well as a high-pressure interview, to prove they have what it takes to be a Long Beach Lifeguard."

Tryouts episode 2, "Texas Tech Co-Ed Cheer"

"Texas Tech University Co-Ed Cheer has become one of the nation's top cheerleading programs, and to make the squad you must be among the most elite. Whether you’re a three-year returner or an incoming freshman, everyone must try out to earn their spot. Hopefuls must overcome fears, doubt and past mistakes to prove to legendary coach, Bruce Bills, they can perform up to Texas Tech Cheer standards."

Tryouts episode 3, "Monster Jam"

"Sunday! Sunday! Sunday! Four drivers strap in behind the wheel of a 1,500 horsepower, six-ton Monster Truck and go full throttle towards their dream of becoming a Monster Jam driver. Can they handle the jumps, wheelies, and high-octane energy necessary to compete alongside Monster Jam legends, Grave Digger and Max-D? They've got one shot to master these machines, when trucks fly."

Tryouts episode 4, "Texas Smoke Softball"

"The Texas Smoke — owned by former MLB star Brandon Phillips — are the latest team in the upstart Women's Pro Fastpitch softball league. The Smoke invites 19 players to try out for the final roster in the team's inaugural season. From past Women's College World Series stars to small school underdogs, invitees take the field to show they've got the game to keep their pro dreams alive."

Tryouts episode 5, "Mark Morris Dance Group"

"Earning a company position in the Mark Morris Dance Group is a career defining moment for any dancer. Hundreds of performers arrive in NYC to audition for this highly coveted role. However, company spots rarely open in the Mark Morris Dance Group and the pressure has never been greater for these hopefuls in what may be their only shot to impress the prolific Mark Morris."

Tryouts episode 6, "USA Ultimate"

"In the international sport of Ultimate, no country has been more dominant than Team USA at the U-24 level. With the World Championships on the horizon, follow four hopefuls as they battle tough conditions, injuries and the top Ultimate players in the country, to prove they deserve to make the team. See who survives the cut as coaches make final roster decisions on who will represent the US and help bring home yet another gold medal."

Tryouts episode 7, "USA Curling"

"The top curlers in the US compete in the Mixed Doubles Nationals. All eyes are on US curling legend and Olympic Gold Medalist, John Shuster, but teams led by rising stars (and twin sisters) Taylor and Sara Anderson, and the underdogs anchored by Delaney Strouse, set their sights on America's Curling king. Only one team will represent America at the World Championship in Korea."

Tryouts trailer

Check out the first trailer for Tryouts right here.