Unbreakable — air date, celebrity details and everything we know

Which celebrity can boast the strongest romantic relationship? This is the fun question at the heart of comedian Rob Beckett's brand-new BBC One contest, Unbreakable.

Here's what we know so far...

Unbreakable: When does it start?

Unbreakable starts on Thursday, October 6 at 8pm on BBC One.

It's hosted by popular comedian Rob Beckett, who knows a thing or two about relationships as the host of the popular Parenting Hell podcast, alongside Josh Widdecombe.

Unbreakable: How does it work?

Unbreakable sees six famous faces and their other halves take part in a series of emotional, mental and physical challenges designed to prove their devotion to each other.

Rob hosts as six celebrities have their relationships put to the test! (Image credit: BBC1)

Unbreakable: Which stars are taking part?

On the bill are Strictly Come Dancing's head judge Shirley Ballas and her West End star partner Danny Taylor, Falklands veteran Simon Weston and his wife Lucy, plus Loose Women's Denise Welch and her artist husband Lincoln Townley.

Also competing are Pimlico Plumbers founder Charlie Mullins and his singer-songwriter partner Ra Ra, comedian Stephen Bailey and his employment-lawyer boyfriend Rich Taylor, along with BMX world champion Shanaze Reade and her beau, events organizer Teddy Edwardes.

Unbreakable: What can people expect?

According to host Rob Beckett, Unbreakable is a combination of shows we know and love...

"It’s like a mix of Big Brother, I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here and All Star Mr & Mrs. Celebrities are tested on how well they know their spouse like on All Star Mr & Mrs combined with the physical challenges of I'm a Celebrity. Then there’s the Big Brother element of the celebrities’ partners being people we haven’t really met before. We get a lot of ‘showmances’ on reality competition shows like Love Island and Married at First Sight - but this show features real couples in proper relationships. I’m obsessed with exploring family life and relationships, so this is the perfect gig for me."

Unbreakable: Do we get to see these celebrities as we've never seen them before?

Oh yes! Our famous faces show us a very different side as their relationships are laid bare.

"We’re used to seeing Denise have a strong opinion on Loose Women or Simon front serious documentaries on The Falklands but a different side is revealed on this show," reveals Rob.

"Denise is quite fiery and flips out when things go wrong but her husband Lincoln is so good at calming her down. You can see how they work as a couple. Shirley Ballas is a very opinionated judge on Strictly but here we see her cuddling up with her fella, Danny. Simon - who appears with his wife Lucy - is known for being such a stoic man but I couldn't believe how silly and jokey he was."

Will Denise Welch and Lincoln Townley prove that opposites attract? (Image credit: BBC1)

Unbreakable: How do the challenges work?

A series of VERY extreme challenges will put these relationships to the ultimate test. as Rob reveals...

"Our couples do everything from bungee jumps together to getting tattoos together and we see the celebrities really let their guard down with their partner.

"Stephen Bailey is a fearless stand-up comedian. But when faced with the bungee jump, he froze and needed hugs from his boyfriend, Rich. It was really cute. Then there are mental challenges, which involve knowing things about your partner - I guess it’s more terrifying if you get that wrong!"

Unbreakable: How does the competition element work?

Watching the couples from the sidelines alongside Rob and giving their expert opinions are relationship psychotherapist Anjula Mutanda, and Agony Aunt Maria McErlane.

"The couples are awarded points by our experts, relationship psychotherapist Anjula and Maria, who score them on how they did in the challenge itself AND how well they worked with their partner. There’s little glory in winning a race if one of you cried!

"Anjula and Maria also guide the couples through ways they can improve their relationships. It's like therapy. Each week, the couple with the fewest points leaves. This is a test to find the strongest couple - so they were all really competitive and wanted to win!"

Rob alongside Unbreakable's experts Anjula Mutanda and Maria McErlane. (Image credit: BBC1)

Unbreakable: How would Rob and his wife Lucy fare on the show?

Not very well says the host. "I'd be good at anything that needs to be done quickly but anything that requires planning and logical thinking, that would be Lou," admits Rob.

"I'd rush it, ruin it and she'd tell me exactly how it should be done. I don't want that played out on national TV. I'd rather keep it behind closed doors!"

Unbreakable starts on Thursday, October 6 at 8pm on BBC One.