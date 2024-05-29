UnPrisoned season 2: release date, cast and everything we know about the Kerry Washington comedy

If you've been impatiently waiting for UnPrisoned season 2, we have good news as the comedy is just around the corner, one of the many summer 2024 shows we've been anticipating to premiere.

When UnPrisoned season 1 was released, fans instantly gravitated toward the fresh and unconventional comedy. The series follows a daughter and father reconnecting after years apart due to his time spent in prison. Given their rocky past and the fact that this adult daughter now has a teenage son she's raising, trying to find a new normal for this family has proven difficult. Thankfully, this is all done against the backdrop of comedy, and stars Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo who prove to be quite the funny duo.

Here's everything we know about UnPrisoned season 2.

UnPrisoned season 2 debuts with all eight episodes on Wednesday, July 17, on Hulu in the US. Those interested in watching will need a subscription to either Hulu with Live TV , the Disney Plus Bundle or the standalone Hulu service.

The new episodes are expected to premiere on Disney Plus in the UK, but at this time, we don't have an official UK release date for season 2.

UnPrisoned season 2 plot

Here’s a synopsis of season 2:

"The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige's therapy practice is in trouble, Finn's anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it's time to call in a professional — OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a 'family radical healing coach,' who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back."

UnPrisoned season 2 cast

Delroy Lindo and Kerry Washington in UnPrisoned (Image credit: Kelsey McNeal/Hulu)

As previously mentioned, Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo are back as Paige and Edwin, respectively. Washington is an Emmy winner for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: 'All in the Family' and 'Good Times', and has become a household name for her roles in things like Scandal, Django Unchained, Ray and Little Fires Everywhere.

Lindo has had quite a long career in Hollywood, and has starred in recent projects like The Harder They Fall, The Good Fight, Da 5 Bloods and Crooklyn.

In addition to Washington and Lindo, the series also stars Faly Rakotohavana as Finn. This is arguably Rakotohavana's most notable role, but he's also been spotted in Raven’s Home.

This season also sees Brandee Evans (P-Valley) in a recurring role, as well as Oliver Hudson (The Cleaning Lady) and Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country) in guest-starring roles.

UnPrisoned season 2 trailer

An official trailer has not yet been released, but we'll place it here when one becomes available.