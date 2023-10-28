Vanished: The Search For Britain's Missing season 2 — release date, what happens, cases, how to help and everything you need to know

Vanished: The Search For Britain's Missing is a live series on Channel 5 that sees presenter Dan Walker again leading the search for missing Brits

Once again in this second series, his live shows will feature appeals for information on those who have recently vanished but this time, each episode will also focus on a historic case. The first will look at the disappearance of British toddler Katrice Lee who vanished from a German military base in 1981. Dan will speak to those who are living in limbo, desperately hoping to find out what happened to their loved-one, in the hope that someone can finally provide information that will unlock the cases.

Here's everything you need to know about Channel 5 series Vanished: The Search For Britain's Missing...

Vanished: The Search For Britain's Missing is a live show that starts on Channel 5 on Wednesday November 1 at 8pm.

Dan Walker on the cases and how to help in Vanished: The Search For Britain's Missing

British toddler Katrice Lee vanished from a supermarket on a military base in Germany in 1981 and she’s never been seen since. But now, as Vanished returns for a second live series, presenter Dan Walker is hoping that by featuring her on the programme, which appeals for information on missing persons, her family might finally get some resolution.

"It’s a parent’s worst nightmare," says Dan. "Being a parent of a missing child is the most crippling thing I’ve witnessed in other people. It’s the first thing they think about when they wake up in the morning and the last thing they think about when they go to bed at night, and they never stop. I can’t imagine what it’s like to live with that every day."

As in the first series of the live show, Vanished: The Search For Britain's Missing will appeal for information about people who have recently vanished but this time, each episode will also dig deeper into one historic case, including Katrice’s and Marcus Rigby, who vanished 28 years ago. It will also revisit missing chef Claudia Lawrence’s case. And Dan is optimistic that the appeals will yield results, as each episode last season led to around 40 calls to the programme’s hotlines, plus hundreds more to the charity Missing Persons.

"We’re proud that two of the people we featured were found safe as a result, one of whom was a 14-year-old schoolgirl,’ says Dan. ‘One single piece of evidence can change everything and give these families the answers or the closure they need."

Is there a trailer for Vanished: The Search For Britain's Missing?

As Vanished: The Search For Britain's Missing is a live show there isn't a trailer for this.