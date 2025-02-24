Vigil season 3: cast, plot and everything we know

Vigil season 3 is in the works and it will see DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre tackling a brand new mystery.



After investigating a conspiracy on a nuclear submarine in the first series and a dark plot at a Middle Eastern airbase in the second, this time the pair will be heading to the Arctic!



Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack, Doctor Foster) and Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey) will be back as the BBC One show's leads, while creator Tom Edge will be on writing duties for a third time.

Released in 2021, the first series of Vigil won the International Emmy for Best Drama Series, while the second launched to nearly nine million viewers and was in the BBC's top three most-watched dramas of 2023.

"I'm delighted that Suranne and Rose are returning for a new adventure," says Tom. "In our third season we travel to the frozen north where the world's great powers are competing to secure advantages as the ice melts. With a brilliant cast and crew assembling to make the show, we hope to deliver an epic investigation that shines a light on issues that will shape the world we all live in."



Here's everything we know about Vigil season 3...





In February 2025 the BBC released a statement confirming the third series was due to start filming in Scotland "later this year". With that in mind, a release date of 2026 seems likely, however as soon as we hear more we'll let you know.



Vigil's international distribution is handled by ITV Studios.



If you're in the UK, the first and second season of Vigil are now available to stream on the BBC iPlayer.

Vigil season 3 plot

The first season of Vigil saw DCI Amy Silva enlisted to solve a murder on a navy submarine in Scottish waters, while the second focused on a deadly drone attack and was based at an RAF base in the Middle East.

However this time the action takes place in the Arctic Circle, as this synopsis from the BBC explains...

"DCI Amy Silva and DI Kirsten Longacre's new case takes them to a remote Arctic research station, where a member of a covert British special forces mission has been shot dead.

"Amy and Kirsten will need to catch the killer and diffuse a potential international confrontation, driven by a land-grab for energy and resources in the changing polar climate, with both their careers and relationship on the line."

Vigil season 3 cast

Suranne Jones (Gentleman Jack, Doctor Foster) will be leading the cast as DCI Amy Silva, while Rose Leslie (Game of Thrones, Downton Abbey) return as her partner, DI Kirsten Longacre.



There's no more confirmed casting at this stage, but we're hoping Gary Lewis (Billy Elliot, Gangs of New York) will reprise his role as Chief Superintendent Colin Robertson.

Meanwhile Orla Russell could also return as Poppy Torrens, DCI Silva's adopted daughter from a previous relationship.

There are sure to be plenty of other big names joining the show in due course and we'll be sure to update this page as soon as we hear anything.

Vigil season 3 trailer

There's no trailer for this one yet, but we'll be sure to post it here as soon as it lands.