Volcano with Dara Ó Briain: release date and everything we know

Volcano with Dara ÓBriain is a new two-part documentary series on 5 where the star investigates the awesome power of volcanoes.

The comedian heads to Italy, where he visits Stromboli, whose constant eruptions have earned it the nickname "Lighthouse of the Mediterranean".

Dara tells us: "Stromboli is a very interesting volcano, because it's like an open valve straight into hell and every 30 seconds it's spitting stuff out. When dusk appears so do the colours of the eruptions and they're amazing. We were all filming them on our phones — we wanted to capture the sight."

He also goes to Campi Flegrei and Mount Etna, where volcanic soils produce some of the best wines in the world. And he also goes to Vesuvius, where a devastating eruption thousands of years ago, buried a city.

Dara tells us: "Volcanoes are very alluring, so you're drawn like a moth to a flame. But we didn't get too close and the team were very cautious. I once almost died in a river while filming for Comic Relief, so I don't do danger for the cameras any more!

Here's everything we know...

Volcano with Dara ÓBriain begins on Tuesday, April 1 at 9 pm on 5. The second and final episode airs on Wednesday, April 2 at 9 pm on 5. Both episodes are 60 minutes.

Where does Dara go?

In episode 1, he begins with a mission to uncover the inner workings of volcanoes, starting out in Sicily, home to the mighty Mount Etna — Europe's largest and most active volcano.

In episode 2, Dara travels to mainland Italy and, with the help of volcanologist Dr Dougal Jerram, he learns about a deadly phenomenon known as a pyroclastic flow. In Naples, he explores the story of Mount Vesuvius and its 79 AD eruption.

Dara learns in the series how scientists can predict eruptions. "When you're on a volcano, you think, 'This could go at any moment.' But actually, scientists would see an uptick in activity, such as the changing nature of the gases. Even before Vesuvius erupted in AD 79, Pompeiians had noticed changes. Nowadays, the city would be cleared after those changes had been spotted. The authorities would have enough of a warning, so it's not as if it just goes 'boom'!"

Is there a trailer?

No, not at the moment.