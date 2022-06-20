Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet — release date, trailer, premise and more

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet is a new Netflix true crime series.

Following in the footsteps of previous documentaries like The Tinder Swindler , Web of Make Believe here to lift the lid on five unsettling true stories from the darker side of the internet.

The six-part anthology series is the latest from acclaimed American filmmaker Brian Knappenberger (The Internet’s Own Boy: The Story of Aaron Swartz, We Are Legion: The Story of the Hacktivists). Brian has teamed with Luminant Media and Imagine Documentaries to tell the stories of several ordinary American people whose lives collided with the chaotic world of misinformation online.

Here’s everything you need to know about Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet…

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet began streaming exclusively on Netflix on June 15, 2022. The full series is available to stream now.

What is Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet about?

Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet is a documentary series revealing how the internet has opened up new pathways for criminals to prey on other people.

Netflix’s official synopsis for the series reads: “Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet is a six-part anthology series from director Brian Knappenberger, Luminant Media and Imagine Documentaries that tells stories of people caught in a dark and twisted web of modern misinformation and digital deception.

“Haunting, bizarre and up-to-the-moment relevant, the series explores consequences of “SWATing”, takes a chilling trip down the rabbit hole of white supremacy, joins a Federal hunt for the suspect of a brazen IRS heist and investigates a murder set against the backdrop of Russian election interference. Rich with distinctive characters and surprising plotlines, reality is warped when the ordinary American household collides with a chaotic web of misinformation.”

Is there a Web of Make Believe: Death, Lies and the Internet trailer?

Yes! The intense trailer introduces us to some of the terrifying cybercrimes that the documentary covers, including swatting, virtual blackmail and fraud. The trailer makes it look like Web of Make Believe will be an engrossing watch, interlacing action-packed footage with talking heads features throughout. Check it out below: