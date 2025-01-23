Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? 2025: release date and everything we know

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? 2025 sees Jeremy Clarkson back hosting and he opens up with a string of celebrity specials.



While the main series will be back later in the year, January sees Clarkson start hosting celeb specials again, with the first one featuring ex QI host Stephen Fry, TV presenter Jeanette Kwakye and broadcaster Richie Anderson. It's the first time Stephen Fry has been on the show and he said he was keen not to make a "spectacular boob of myself".

Fry, who took part on behalf of the charity Mind, told PA: "I was preposterously nervous. They upped the music to get your hearbeat to go up a little bit faster.

"For good or ill, people think of me as some sort of ‘know-all’ so there was pressure on me not to make a spectacular boob of myself."

He added: "Some of the questions were a bit alarming because they weren't in my wheelhouse as we say — sporting questions about cycling, but fortunately I did know the answer to that one. There was a very early question about Pharrell Williams and I knew nothing about it. The audience knew, so they must have thought I was a complete dunce when it came to pop music, which I kind of am."

You can see how Stephen got on in the first episode, here's everything we know about what’s in store for the classic quiz show in 2025...

Stephen Fry on the show (Image credit: ITV/Stellify Media/Sony )

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? 2025 returns on Sunday, January 26, at 8 pm on ITV1 with the first of a string of celebrity specials. The second episode airs on Sunday, February 2 at 8 pm on ITV1. The main series will be back later in the year. Episodes are also available on ITVX, which also past series to enjoy.



Who’s taking part in the Millionaire specials?

Stephen Fry, Jeanette Kwakye and Richie Anderson are in the first episode. Other celebs taking part include Louise Minchin, the former BBC Breakfast presenter, Channel 4 news host Krishnan Guru-Murthy, First Dates star Fred Sirieix and Strictly judge Anton Du Beke.



How does Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? work?

If you've not come across the show before, Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? is a long-running game show that gives ordinary people the chance to win a life-changing sum of money.

Contestants sit down across from our host and are tasked with answering 15 multiple-choice general knowledge questions, with each getting them one step closer to that colossal £1 million grand prize. If they run into some bits of tricky trivia, they can always opt to use one of their lifelines (50:50, Phone a Friend, Ask the Host and Ask the Audience) to hopefully make their decision a little easier.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.