Who Were We Running From? cast, plot, trailer and everything we know

Melisa Sözen leads the cast of Who Were We Running From?

Who Were We Running From? is a new Turkish thriller series that follows a mother who has a very mysterious past, and we don't even know her real name.

Over the course of seven episodes, we learn more about her character, why she's on the run and all sorts of other burning questions. The first episode opens with the mother and her daughter checking into a luxury hotel, but the staff soon grows suspicious of them!

As the title suggests, the duo is on the run from someone (or something?) and they have to keep hopping from hotel to hotel for their own safety. It's certainly an intriguing premise and seems like a must-watch for anyone after a twisty new thriller.

Here's everything you need to know about Netflix's Who Were We Running From?...

The seven-part thriller series was released on Netflix on Friday, March 24, 2023.

It's already become a real hit, currently in the Netflix top 10 at the time of writing.

Who Were We Running From? plot

The series follows a woman known only as "Mother" who is on the run with her daughter, and it seems something sinister is brewing.

According to Netflix, the synopsis is: "A mother and her young daughter Bambi are on the run, away from someone, staying in luxury hotels, keeping on the move, leaving a trail of bodies behind...

"But as the luxury hotels get replaced with seedy motels, it becomes clear that the fairytale isn't all that her mother promised Bambi it was going to be. Can they be the hunter, not the prey?"

Who Were We Running From? cast

Melisa Sözen and Eylül Tumbar as Mother and Bambi. (Image credit: Netflix)

Melisa Sözen leads the cast as Mother, an unnamed woman who is very protective of her daughter. Melisa is a Turkish actress who has starred in a number of TV and film titles such as Winter Sleep and Beyond the Clouds.

Her daughter Bambi is played by Eylül Tumbar, and it looks like Who Were We Running From? is her first credited acting role.

Other cast includes Victoria Grace, Musa Uzunlar, Birand Tunca, Basak Dasman, Hakan, Emre Unal, and Devrim Kabacaoglu, who all play various supporting roles.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, a trailer is available for the thrilling new series. It is narrated by Bambi, who explains all the things her mother has told her, including how one day she'll "set her free".

It definitely sounds like Bambi is being manipulated by Mother in some way, but what is she hiding from her? We'll have to tune in and find out...