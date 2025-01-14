Winterwatch 2025: release date, animals, locations, interviews and everything we know

Winterwatch 2025 is all rigged up and ready for action in Dorset with more of RSPB Arne’s stunning wildlife to spot as presenters Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams wrap up warm for four consecutive nights of live nature spotting on BBC2.

This time long lens cameras are poised to capture white-tailed sea eagles, the team catches up with the reserve’s resident deer and foxes and a series of special pre-recorded films focus on the surprising antics of creatures like bitterns, moths, otters and ducks.

"You may think that everything hibernates, but winter is very much alive. There’s an enormous amount going on!" says Chris. "We reach the peak of our numbers of visiting birds, so we get vast numbers of wading birds and wildfowl, like swans, geese and ducks. Poole Harbour is a perfect place for those, so we’re really excited about that!’

So here's all you need to know about Winterwatch 2025 on BBC2...

A majestic white-tailed sea eagle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winterwatch 2025 is a four-part live series will begin live on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 8pm on BBC2 and will air at the same time on Wednesday 22, Thursday 23 and Friday 24 January.

The episodes will also become available on BBC iPlayer after they have aired.

Winterwatch 2025 presenters

The three presenters of Winterwatch 2025 are long-time favourites Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams, who are also regular Springwatch hosts.

Where is Winterwatch 2025 filmed?

Like the last series, Winterwatch 2025 will be broadcast live from RSPB Arne in Dorset, which is packed with a variety of habitats from heathland to wetlands and woodland.

What wildlife should we expect in Winterwatch 2025?

Long lens cameras are already in position to catch footage of the local white-tailed eagles as they hunt in the skies over Arne.

The programme will also catch up with the resident foxes and explore their winter behaviours, as well as follow all the comings and goings at the bird feeders. High-grade infrared cameras will also capture the mysterious nocturnal movements of RSPB Arne’s deer.

Meanwhile, the macro studio is back in action to observe Arne’s insects and moths, and there are also tips on how to get involved with the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch taking place between Friday 24 and Sunday 26 January.

What else do we know?

Winterwatch 2025 will also feature pre-filmed seasonal stories shared by nature lovers and wildlife experts across the country. The list of pre-filmed stories include Buff-tailed bumblebees, Winter invaders, Otter man, Bittern hunt and Marvellous Moths.

Is there a trailer?

Winterwatch 2025 is a live series so sadly no trailer is available.