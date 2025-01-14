Winterwatch 2025: release date, animals, locations, interviews and everything we know
Winterwatch 2025 sees Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams looking out for British wildlife thriving in the chilly weather.
Winterwatch 2025 is all rigged up and ready for action in Dorset with more of RSPB Arne’s stunning wildlife to spot as presenters Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams wrap up warm for four consecutive nights of live nature spotting on BBC2.
This time long lens cameras are poised to capture white-tailed sea eagles, the team catches up with the reserve’s resident deer and foxes and a series of special pre-recorded films focus on the surprising antics of creatures like bitterns, moths, otters and ducks.
"You may think that everything hibernates, but winter is very much alive. There’s an enormous amount going on!" says Chris. "We reach the peak of our numbers of visiting birds, so we get vast numbers of wading birds and wildfowl, like swans, geese and ducks. Poole Harbour is a perfect place for those, so we’re really excited about that!’
So here's all you need to know about Winterwatch 2025 on BBC2...
Winterwatch 2025 release date
Winterwatch 2025 is a four-part live series will begin live on Tuesday, January 21, 2025 at 8pm on BBC2 and will air at the same time on Wednesday 22, Thursday 23 and Friday 24 January.
The episodes will also become available on BBC iPlayer after they have aired.
Winterwatch 2025 presenters
The three presenters of Winterwatch 2025 are long-time favourites Chris Packham, Michaela Strachan and Iolo Williams, who are also regular Springwatch hosts.
Where is Winterwatch 2025 filmed?
Like the last series, Winterwatch 2025 will be broadcast live from RSPB Arne in Dorset, which is packed with a variety of habitats from heathland to wetlands and woodland.
What wildlife should we expect in Winterwatch 2025?
Long lens cameras are already in position to catch footage of the local white-tailed eagles as they hunt in the skies over Arne.
The programme will also catch up with the resident foxes and explore their winter behaviours, as well as follow all the comings and goings at the bird feeders. High-grade infrared cameras will also capture the mysterious nocturnal movements of RSPB Arne’s deer.
Meanwhile, the macro studio is back in action to observe Arne’s insects and moths, and there are also tips on how to get involved with the RSPB’s Big Garden Birdwatch taking place between Friday 24 and Sunday 26 January.
What else do we know?
Winterwatch 2025 will also feature pre-filmed seasonal stories shared by nature lovers and wildlife experts across the country. The list of pre-filmed stories include Buff-tailed bumblebees, Winter invaders, Otter man, Bittern hunt and Marvellous Moths.
Is there a trailer?
Winterwatch 2025 is a live series so sadly no trailer is available.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
I'm a huge fan of television so I really have found the perfect job, as I've been writing about TV shows, films and interviewing major television, film and sports stars for over 25 years. I'm currently TV Content Director on What's On TV, TV Times, TV and Satellite Week magazines plus Whattowatch.com. I previously worked on Woman and Woman's Own in the 1990s. Outside of work I swim every morning, support Charlton Athletic football club and get nostalgic about TV shows Cagney & Lacey, I Claudius, Dallas and Tenko. I'm totally on top of everything good coming up too.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.