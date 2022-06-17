Women's Euro 2022 TV schedule: How to watch every game

England captain Leah Williamson will be hoping to lift the Euros trophy on 31 July

Football fever will grip the nation when the Women's Euro 2022 get underway in July, with the Lionesses hoping to win their first major title.

When England last hosted the tournament in 2005, it barely registered with the public, but the rising profile of the women's game means millions will be gripped by football fever when the action gets underway this time.

Nearly 12m people tuned in to watch England’s World Cup semi-final with the USA in 2019 and fans will be dreaming of glory when Sarina Wiegman’s Lionesses begin their latest quest for glory, against the finest teams in Europe.

After crashing out in the semi-finals of Euro 2017, England will be hoping to claim their first major title on home soil next month. Here's how you can follow all the action...

When does the Women's Euro 2022 begin?

The big kick-off comes on Wednesday 6 July, with England facing Austria at Old Trafford (KO 8pm UK time). Northern Ireland will begin their campaign the following day against Norway.

With 16 teams split into four groups, two will qualify for the knock-out stages from each group, with the group stages coming to an end on Monday 18 July.

The quarter-finals will be played between 20-23 July, the semi-finals on 26 and 27 July and the final on Sunday 31 July.

How can I watch Women's Euro 2022?

All of the tournament's 31 games will be broadcast live on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, with full details of which channel will air which fixtures coming closer to the competition itself. When the BBC announce details, we'll be sure to let you know.

How can I watch Women's Euro 2022 in the US?

ESPN owns the US broadcast rights for the tournament, with the network planning to air all 31 matches, on ESPN, ESPN2 or ESPN+.

Where will the games be played?

The tournament will be played at ten venues across the UK, including Old Trafford, Brighton & Hove Community Stadium, Brentford Community Stadium, Wembley, Manchester City Academy Stadium, Stadium MK, Rotherham's New York Stadium, Bramall Lane, St Mary's and Leigh Sports Village.

Vivianne Miedema will play up front for champions, the Netherlands (Image credit: Getty)

Women's Euro 2022 groups

England and Northern Ireland are both in Group A and will meet on Friday 18 July at St Mary's Stadium in Southampton. While holders, the Netherlands will come up against Sweden, who are second in the FIFA rankings in Group C.

Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland

Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland, Portugal

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

Women's Euro 2022 full fixtures

Below is the full schedule list of the entire tournament including the knock-out stages (all times UK).

Group stage:

Wednesday July 6

Group A: England vs Austria – Old Trafford (8pm)

Thursday July 7

Group A: Norway vs Northern Ireland – St Mary’s (8pm)

Friday July 8

Group B: Spain vs Finland – Stadium MK (5pm)

Group B: Germany vs Denmark – London Community Stadium (8pm)

Saturday July 9

Group C: Portugal vs Switzerland – Leigh Sports Village (5pm)

Group C: Netherlands vs Sweden – Bramall Lane (8pm)

Sunday July 10

Group D: Belgium vs Iceland – Manchester City Academy Stadium (5pm)

Group D: France vs Italy – New York Stadium (8pm

Monday July 11

Group A: Austria vs Northern Ireland – St Mary’s (5pm)

Group A: England v Norway – Brighton and Hove Community Stadium (8pm)

Tuesday July 12

Group B: Denmark vs Finland – Stadium MK (5pm)

Group B: Germany vs Spain – London Community Stadium (8pm)

Wednesday July 13

Group C: Sweden vs Switzerland – Bramall Lane (5pm)

Group C: Netherlands vs Portugal – Leigh Sports Village (8pm)

Thursday July 14

Group D: Italy vs Iceland – Manchester City Academy Stadium (5pm)

Group D: France vs Belgium – New York Stadium (8pm)

Friday July 15

Group A: Northern Ireland vs England – St Mary’s (8pm)

Group A: Austria vs Norway – Brighton and Hove Community Stadium (8pm)

Saturday July 16

Group B: Finland vs Germany – Stadium MK (8pm)

Group B: Denmark vs Spain – London Community Stadium (8pm)

Sunday July 17

Group C: Switzerland vs Netherlands – Bramall Lane (5pm)

Group C: Sweden vs Portugal – Leigh Sports Village (5pm)

Monday July 18

Group D: Iceland vs France – New York Stadium (8pm)

Group D: Italy vs Belgium – Manchester City Academy Stadium (8pm)

Knock-out phase:

Quarter-finals

Wednesday July 20

Quarter-final 1: Winners Group A vs Runners-up Group B – Brighton and Hove Community Stadium (8pm)

Thursday July 21

Quarter-final 2: Winners Group B vs Runners-up Group A – London Community Stadium (8pm)

Friday July 22

Quarter-final 3: Winners Group C vs Runners-up Group D – Leigh Sports Village (8pm)

Quarter-final 4: Winners Group D vs Runners-up Group C – New York Stadium (8pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 26

Semi-final 1: Winners quarter-final 1 v Winners quarter-final 3 -Bramall Lane (8pm)

Wednesday July 27

Semi-final 2: Winners quarter-final 2 v Winners quarter-final 4 – Stadium MK (8pm)

Final

Sunday July 31

Winners semi-final 1 vs Winners semi-final 2 – Wembley (8pm)

Ada Hegerberg will lead Norway's charge in Group A (Image credit: Getty)

Who are the favourites for Women's Euro 2022?

At the time of writing, Spain are tournament favorites and anyone who's followed Barcelona's rise to the top of the women's game in recent years will understand why.

England are close second favorites, with France and current holders the Netherlands also tipped to do well.

Many people also think Norway could surprise a few people, particularly with their star strike Ada Hegerberg back in the squad after injury, while Sweden, who are second in the FIFA rankings, are expected to make the latter stages.