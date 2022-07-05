World Athletics Championships 2022: all you need to know about the track and field event

The World Athletics Championships begins on Friday 16 July, with around 2000 athletes from 200 countries competing in Eugene, Oregon, as the US stages the Championships for the first time in its history.

The US topped the medals table three years ago in Doha 2019, ahead of Kenya and Jamaica, while Great Britain will be looking to improve on its haul of five medals last time out.

This year, there will be an added incentive for the track-and-field stars with points awarded for a top-eight finish (eight points for each gold medalist down to one point for an 8th-place finish). After the 49th and final event is completed in Eugene, the nation with the most points will be crowned World Team Champions, with the teams finishing second and third also receiving trophies.

When are the World Athletics Championships 2022 and where are they?

The World Athletics Championships begin on Friday, 15 July and they end ten days later on Sunday 24 July 2022.

They're taking place in Eugene, Oregon. This is the very first time the United States is hosting the Track and Field event since the Championships began in 1983.

What's the schedule for the Athletics Championships?

Full details of the Championships timetable can be found on the World Athletics website (opens in new tab). Most days there's a morning session which starts around 9.30 am local time and an evening session which starts around 5 pm.

All events are shown in local time (Oregon, where the Championships are being held, is on the west coast of America, which is GMT-8 time zone). For Europeans trying to watch event finals and afternoon sessions, this will mean lots of late nights/early mornings. Or, if you're not a night owl, catch up on events over breakfast!

World Athletics Championships daily highlights

FRIDAY 15 JULY

The first day is mainly taken up with heats and qualification before the mixed 4x400m relay rounds things off. Poland will be among the favorites, having taken Olympic gold last year ahead of the Dominican Republic and USA.

Other finals: women’s 20k race walk.

SATURDAY 16 JULY

Scottish runner Eilish McColgan will hope to make the women’s 10000m final. She’ll be up against Olympic and world champion Sifan Hassan of the Netherlands. The mighty Hassan could also compete in the 5000m and 1500m, where she picked up another gold and a bronze in Tokyo. In the men’s 100m final, USA’s Fred Kerley starts as the favorite.

Other finals: men’s hammer; men’s long jump; women’s shot put.

SUNDAY 17 JULY

The women’s heptathlon takes place Sunday and Monday, though Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson (KJT) may struggle to defend her world title after only recently recovering from injury. Olympic champion Nafissatou Thiam of the Netherlands and in-form Anouk Vetter of Belgium look to have a better chance of gold, but KJT reckons we shouldn’t write her off. "I love being an underdog," she says. Elsewhere, Olympic bronze medallist Holly Bradshaw competes in the women’s pole vault.

Other finals: men’s marathon; women’s hammer; men’s 10000m; men’s shot put; men’s 110m hurdles; women’s 100m.

MONDAY 18 JULY

Britain’s Olympic silver medallist Laura Muir runs in the women’s 1500m final, looking for revenge over defending champion Faith Kipyegon of Kenya, who beat her to Olympic gold in Tokyo. In the men’s high jump, joint Olympic champions, Italy’s Gianmarco Tamberi and Qatar’s Mutaz Essa Barshim go head-to-head once again after their epic Olympic final — which saw them share the gold medal.

Other finals: women’s marathon; women’s triple jump; men’s 3000m steeplechase.

TUESDAY 19 JULY

We’re in for a treat if the men’s 400m hurdles final is anything like the Olympic final in Tokyo. In one of the greatest races in history, the irrepressible Karsten Warholm of Norway smashed his own world record to take gold, with the USA’s Rai Benjamin and Brazil’s Alison dos Santos also breaking the Olympic record. Elsewhere, Britain’s Olympic bronze medallist Josh Kerr could run in the men’s 1500m final against Tokyo champion (the effortlessly talented) Jakob Ingebrigsten of Norway.

Other finals: women’s high jump; men’s discus.

WEDNESDAY 20 JULY

There are just two finals today, with Britain’s Lizzie Bird hoping for a place in the women’s 3000m steeplechase final. Lizzie finished ninth at the Tokyo Olympics, behind Peruth Chemutai of Uganda and has been in good form this year.

Other finals: women’s discus.

THURSDAY 21 JULY

Dina Asher-Smith will be tested to the limit as she defends the women’s 200m title she won in Doha three years ago. Her main opposition will come from two Jamaicans — Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson, who recently ran the third-fastest women’s 200m of all time. Can Dina bounce back from the hamstring injury that scuppered her Olympic ambitions?

Other finals: men’s 200m final (based on this year's times this feels like a USA 1,2,3 — with Erriyon Knighton, Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley fighting for places and just Cuba's Reynier Mena likely to squeeze in between the American sprinters).

FRIDAY 22 JULY

Olympic gold medallist Sydney McLaughlin is the one to watch today after the US athlete recently broke her own women’s 400m hurdles world record. Meanwhile, the women’s 400m could see a last individual appearance from US legend Alysson Felix. The seven-time Olympic gold medallist and 13-times world champion will retire after Eugene, at the age of 36.

Other finals: women’s 35k race walk; women’s javelin; men’s 400m.

SATURDAY 23 JULY

Zharnel Hughes and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake — part of Britain’s 4x100m relay quartet — will be desperate to claim a medal after being disqualified and stripped of their silver at the Tokyo Olympics when CJ Ujah was found guilty of doping. In the men’s 800m, look out for rising British star Max Burgin, who has run the quickest time in the world this year.

Other finals: Decathlon starts (ends on Sunday 24 July); men’s triple jump; women’s 5000m; men’s javelin; women’s 4x100m relay.

SUNDAY 24 JULY

In one of the most anticipated races of the Championships, Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson renews her rivalry with fellow 20-year-old Athing Mu of the USA in the women’s 800m. Both runners are in superb form and Hodgkinson will want revenge for the Tokyo Olympics when the American pipped her to gold. Elsewhere, Sweden’s Armand Duplantis — at just 22 years old — is the one to watch in the men’s pole vault after recently setting yet another new outdoors world record of 6.16m.

Other finals: men’s 35k walk; women’s long jump; men’s 5000m; women’s 100m hurdles; men’s 4x400m relay; women’s 4x400m relay.

Athletes to watch at the Athletics Championships

Karsten Warholm (Norway)

The former decathlete-turned-400m hurdler broke his own world record at the Tokyo Olympics to become the first person to run below 46 seconds over the distance. And, although he's exuberant and larger than life on the track, he recently revealed he relaxes away from the track by building Lego sports cars.

Elaine Thompson-Herah (Jamaica)

Thompson-Herah may have claimed golds in the women’s 100m and 200m in Tokyo, but the sprint sensation has yet to win individual gold at the World Championships. She’ll have two chances in Eugene where she will be up against compatriots and rivals Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson in both events. They’ll also team up as reigning Olympic champions for the 4x100m relay.

Hellen Obiri (Kenya)

Kenya have five reigning world champions in their squad for the Championships, including Hellen Obiri, who will be going for a third consecutive victory in the women’s 5000m. The 32-year-old, who finished second to the formidable Sifan Hassan in the 5000m in the Tokyo Olympics, will also double up in the 10000m.

Neeraj Chopra (India)

Chopra became the first Indian to win Olympic track-and-field gold at Tokyo, and he’ll be looking to repeat that feat in Eugene. He set a new personal best just last month, but will need to be on top of his game to beat reigning world champion Andersen Peters of Grenada, who looks to be peaking at just the right time.

Andre De Grasse (Canada)

The Canadian sprinter claimed gold in the men’s 200m in Tokyo last summer – his country’s first 200m Olympic gold for 93 years – as well as bronze in the 100m. The 27-year-old hasn’t shown the same form this year, but will certainly give the Americans a run for their money when he lines up in both the 100m and 200m in Oregon.

Armand "Mondo" Duplantis (Sweden)

The Swedish pole vaulter stamped his mark on the sport when he broke Sergey Bubka’s 26-year-old outdoor record (of 6.14m) in 2020. In June 2022, Mondo, still only 22, improved his own record by clearing 6.16m at the Stockholm Diamond League meet. The American-born star, who has a Swedish mother, also holds the world indoor record with a clearance of 6.20m.

How to watch World Athletics Championships 2022

How to stream the World Athletics 2022 in the US

In the US, NBC has the exclusive rights to screen World Athletics events (as well as having screening rights to the Olympics until 2032.) This means the World Athletics Championships will be streaming on Peacock as well as extensive coverage on NBC, USA Network, CNBC and NBC Sports.

How to watch the World Athletics 2022 in the UK

The World Athletics Championships is being shown live across BBC1, BBC2 and BBC3. But with local Oregon time eight hours behind the UK, it will mean some late-night and early-hours viewing for athletics fans in the UK. Or for those who like their sleep, you'll be able to catch up on highlights on iPlayer.

How often are the World Athletics Championships held?

The world championships are held every 2 years. The last one was in Doha, 2019. The athletics event started in 1983 as the IAAF World Championships in Athletics. The first three were held every four years but switched in 1993, changing their name a few times and dropping the IAAF for the simpler "World Athletics Championships".

All the events at the World Athletics Championships

Track events

100 Metres

200 Metres

400 Metres

800 Metres

1,500 Metres

5,000 Metres

10,000 Metres

100 Metres Hurdles (Women)

110 Metres Hurdles (Men)

400 Metres Hurdles

4x100 Metres Relay

4x400 Metres Relay

3,000 Metres Steeplechase

Marathon

20 Kilometres Race Walk

35 Kilometres Race Walk

Field events

High Jump

Pole Vault

Long Jump

Triple Jump

Shot Put

Discus Throw

Hammer Throw

Javelin Throw

