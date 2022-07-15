How to watch the World Athletics Championships online

Want to watch the World Athletics Championships online? Here's where you need to go.

The world's best track and field stars are set to descend on Hayward Field stadium in Eugene, Oregon for the 18th edition of the Championships this July, the first time that the event has been hosted in the USA.

Over 10 packed days, 2000 athletes will battle for supremacy in 49 events at the biggest track and field competition outside of the Olympics.

With huge names like Dina Asher-Smith, Allyson Felix, Mondo Duplantis, Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Barshim in the mix, there are bound to be plenty of thrilling highlights throughout the entire event.

Here's how to watch a 2022 World Athletic Championships live stream wherever you are in the world right now.

Watch the World Athletics Championships live stream for FREE

There are a few countries that will have free World Athletics Championships live streams available throughout the competition. Here's the full breakdown:

Canada - CBC (opens in new tab)

UK - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab)

Australia - Kayo Sports (with a 14-day free trial) (opens in new tab)

Don't forget that sports Canadian, Australian and British sports fans can tune in to these services even if they'll be away from home with a VPN. (opens in new tab)

How to watch the World Athletics Championships 2022 from outside your country

If you're going to be abroad for whatever reason but still want to tune in to your preferred streaming service to watch the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, you might run into some frustrating digital barriers. Thankfully, you'll be able to solve that issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN)

A VPN lets you get around the usual frustrating digital barriers by changing your IP address, meaning you can watch your favorite TV shows even if you're going to be away from home. Our favorite is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is hugely popular.

Use ExpressVPN to stream Oregon22 online from anywhere (opens in new tab) ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch anything you want from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee (opens in new tab), so you can try it out 100% risk-free.

How to watch the World Athletics Championships for FREE in the UK: stream Oregon 22 on BBC iPlayer

As long as you have a valid TV license, you'll be able to watch a whole host of the action from the 2022 World Athletics Championships for free in the UK. That's because the Beeb will have live coverage of all 10 days of the event available.

Coverage will be spread across TV on BBC One, BBC Two, BBC Three, BBC Four and BBC Red Button. Every session will also be made available to stream on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), the BBC Sport website and the BBC Sport app.

Live TV coverage commences at 6 pm BST on Friday, July 15 on BBC Two.

How to watch the 2022 World Athletics Championships live in the US without cable

US coverage of the 2022 World Athletics Championships in Oregon is being shared across Peacock, NBC, USA Network and CNBC.

To stream the show without cable, your first port of call should be Peacock. With a Peacock Premium membership (starting at $4.99 a month for the ad-supported tier) Peacock Premium, you'll be able to watch the bulk of the event live without picking up an expensive cable package.

Alternatively, you can get all the channels you'll need to watch the event with an OTT streaming service like FuboTV (in select markets). Fubo is a comprehensive replacement for a cable subscription, and you can get 124 channels including USA Network, CNBC and NBC with the FuboTV Pro plan which costs $69.99 a month after a FuboTV free trial. (opens in new tab)

Sling TV is also another solid option for catching the 2022 World Athletics Championships. With the Sling Blue package, you'll get access to both NBC and USA Network (in select markets), and you can pick up CNBC as part of a $6/month add-on package. Right now, you can also get your first month of Sling Blue for half the price. (opens in new tab)