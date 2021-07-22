'Yorkshire Firefighters' — air date, premise, trailer, and everything you need to know

Yorkshire Firefighters will be igniting our screens this summer, giving viewers a rare and insightful opportunity to go behind the scenes into West Yorkshire’s busy frontline of men and women firefighters who work tirelessly to keep the county safe during the pandemic.

The West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service has 900 firefighters with a variety of staff all with an inspirational passion and dedication to help more than two million people in isolated and perilous situations.

Deputy Chief Fire Officer Dave Walton says: “Our teams work tirelessly around the clock to save lives, whether that be as a consequence of fires, road traffic collisions, water rescues or a whole range of other types of technical rescues, and we’re excited for viewers to see what it really takes to be a Yorkshire firefighter.”

When will the Yorkshire Firefighters be on?

The first episode of the Yorkshire Firefighters will air on 29 July on BBC2 at 8pm. It will then be on every Thursday after that for three weeks. If you miss it, don’t worry! You can catch up on BBC iPlayer.

What will the Yorkshire Firefighters be about?

Viewers should expect heaps of drama, danger, and nail-biting moments in every episode as we learn about the determined men and women behind the uniform helping communities during the coronavirus pandemic. But also, expect a touch of Yorkshire wit and kindness along the way too. Even when they are doing what they do best, whether it be from helping ambulance crews or controlling one of Bradford’s biggest fires.

Also, using the latest technology, viewers will be thrown into the heart of the action as we experience real-life emergencies, such as factory blazes, house fires, as well as a glimpse into the day-to-day life in the stations. This documentary is an interesting and real appreciation into what it takes to be a Yorkshire firefighter and the staff that keep communities safe everyday.

Is there a trailer?

Yes! A lot of action is packed into this short 30 second trailer below as we see a chaotic montage of various firefighters breaking down a door, having a snowball fight, battling flames, and carrying a cat. All part of the manic life of being a firefighter!