Young, Famous & African season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series

After Young, Famous & African season 1 captured fans' attention and Young, Famous & African season 2 continued to hold it, Young, Famous & African season 3 helps kick off the new year, no doubt hoping to accomplish similar feats. And with new people being introduced into this friend group, which already had its share of conflict, we can’t help but suspect some new drama is bound to unfold.

Of course, beyond the arguing we’re anticipating some more examples of fabulosity. Whether that be more high-fashion moments from Swanky and Annie or extravagant parties from Khanyi Mbau, we have a feeling this clan will continue to bring it.

Here’s everything we know about Young, Famous & African season 3.

Young, Famous & African season 3 debuts on Netflix on Friday, January 17. Those interested in watching the new episodes will need a subscription to Netflix as the series streams exclusively on the platform. Currently, there are a few different options for would-be Netflix subscribers.

Young, Famous & African season 3 cast

Annie, Khanyi and Zari in Young, Famous & African (Image credit: Netflix)

As of publication, here are the individuals helping to fill out the season 3 cast:

Khanyi Mbau (actress)

Diamond Platnumz (musician)

Zari "The Boss Lady" (socialite)

Annie Macaulay-Idibia (model/actress)

Innocent "2baba" Idibia (musician)

Nadia Nakai (rapper)

Swanky Jerry (fashion designer)

Naked DJ (DJ/radio host)

Kayleigh Schwark (model/footballer)

Andile Ncube (reality show host)

Fantana (singer)

Luis Munana (reality TV star)

Bonang Matheba (TV host/radio personality)

Rosette Ncwana (model)

Sebabatso Mothibi (socialite)

Kefilwe Mabote (fashion influencer)

Shakib Cham Lutaaya (professional boxer)

Ini Edo (actress)

Young, Famous & African premise

Here is an overall synopsis of the series:

“Young, Famous & African follows a group of young, affluent and famous media personalities from across the continent who come together in Joburg on a quest to make new connections, find love and possibly rekindle old flames. These jetsetters will see their relationships and patience tested as they mingle with the who’s who of African entertainment.”

Young, Famous & African season 3 trailer

Based on the trailer for Young, Famous & African season 3, fans of the series may be in for an entertaining season. Check out the clip below.