Young, Famous & African season 3: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series
With new faces comes new drama.
After Young, Famous & African season 1 captured fans' attention and Young, Famous & African season 2 continued to hold it, Young, Famous & African season 3 helps kick off the new year, no doubt hoping to accomplish similar feats. And with new people being introduced into this friend group, which already had its share of conflict, we can’t help but suspect some new drama is bound to unfold.
Of course, beyond the arguing we’re anticipating some more examples of fabulosity. Whether that be more high-fashion moments from Swanky and Annie or extravagant parties from Khanyi Mbau, we have a feeling this clan will continue to bring it.
Here’s everything we know about Young, Famous & African season 3.
Young, Famous & African season 3 release date
Young, Famous & African season 3 debuts on Netflix on Friday, January 17. Those interested in watching the new episodes will need a subscription to Netflix as the series streams exclusively on the platform. Currently, there are a few different options for would-be Netflix subscribers.
Young, Famous & African season 3 cast
As of publication, here are the individuals helping to fill out the season 3 cast:
- Khanyi Mbau (actress)
- Diamond Platnumz (musician)
- Zari "The Boss Lady" (socialite)
- Annie Macaulay-Idibia (model/actress)
- Innocent "2baba" Idibia (musician)
- Nadia Nakai (rapper)
- Swanky Jerry (fashion designer)
- Naked DJ (DJ/radio host)
- Kayleigh Schwark (model/footballer)
- Andile Ncube (reality show host)
- Fantana (singer)
- Luis Munana (reality TV star)
- Bonang Matheba (TV host/radio personality)
- Rosette Ncwana (model)
- Sebabatso Mothibi (socialite)
- Kefilwe Mabote (fashion influencer)
- Shakib Cham Lutaaya (professional boxer)
- Ini Edo (actress)
Young, Famous & African premise
Here is an overall synopsis of the series:
“Young, Famous & African follows a group of young, affluent and famous media personalities from across the continent who come together in Joburg on a quest to make new connections, find love and possibly rekindle old flames. These jetsetters will see their relationships and patience tested as they mingle with the who’s who of African entertainment.”
Young, Famous & African season 3 trailer
Based on the trailer for Young, Famous & African season 3, fans of the series may be in for an entertaining season. Check out the clip below.
A post shared by YOUNG FAMOUS AND AFRICAN NETFLIX (@youngfamousandafrican)
A photo posted by on
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include The Crown, WandaVision, Abbot Elementary and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into the TLC 90 Day Fiancé universe.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.