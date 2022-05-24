American Ninja Warrior season 14: release date and everything we know

A summertime staple, American Ninja Warrior season 14 is ready to entertain fans with new ninjas and thrilling courses, competitions and a million-dollar prize awaiting anyone who can make it all the way through to the end.

Qualifying rounds were filmed in San Antonio, Texas. From there, the semi-final round moves to Los Angeles. In season 14 the National Finals are returning to Las Vegas, where the season 7 and season 11 champions were crowned.

Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season of American Ninja Warrior.

The summer’s highly anticipated elite athletic competition arrives on Monday, June 6, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

As in previous seasons, the show will be pre-recorded to showcase the best of the more than 400 contestants trying to reach the National Finals. This also allows the show to film stories about the contestants so that viewers have a chance to get to know them throughout the season.

However, a week before the new season debuts, a special two-hour broadcast of American Ninja Warrior is going to air featuring American Ninja Warrior all-stars giving the course another go. The special airs on Monday, May 30, at 8 pm ET/PT on NBC.

Who are the American Ninja Warrior hosts?

Matt Iseman returns for his thirteenth season as American Ninja Warrior host. He’ll be joined by Akbar Gbajabiamila and Zuri Hall. Gbajabiamila is back for his tenth season, while season 14 marks the fourth season for Hall.

Who is competing on American Ninja Warrior season 14?

Last season introduced a new era for the American Ninja Warrior franchise as the participant age dropped to 15, allowing younger athletes to compete. American Ninja Warrior season 14 will continue the new tradition with a mix of athletes across all age groups and backgrounds.

Each year sees the return of ninjas from previous seasons returning for another shot at the grand prize. While it’s always nice to see some familiar faces, everyone loves a good underdog story and the show always delivers plenty of athletes to root for along the way.

Is there an American Ninja Warrior season 14 trailer?

NBC hasn’t released a trailer for American Ninja Warrior season 14, but the network has been sharing clips from previous seasons, including this video of track star Anthony DeFranco’s Qualifier run in Philadelphia.

How to watch American Ninja Warrior season 14

American Ninja Warrior is available to watch on NBC, which is one of the main US networks. It’s included in cable TV packages and accessible via TV antennas and it’s also available in live TV streaming packages like YouTube TV , Sling TV , Hulu with Live TV and FuboTV . It’s also available to stream the next day with a subscription to Peacock Premium .

UK viewers, no need to feel like you're missing out. Ninja Warrior UK is returning to UK TV after three years later in 2022.

American Ninja Warrior winners

Over the past 13 seasons only two winners have been crowned, a testament to how difficult the competition can be. Unlike other reality TV competitions, there isn’t a champion crowned in each season of American Ninja Warrior; to date, only two champions have ever been crowned. Even if a contestant reaches the final stage, he or she must complete Stage 4 in order to win the competition. If no one completes the final stage, there is no winner.

In season 7, Isaac Caldiero and Geoff Britten reached and completed Stage 4. Britten earned the title of First American Ninja Warrior after completing all six competitions. Caldiero, however, finished Stage 4 with a faster time and came out on top as the season winner of the $1 million prize.

Drew Drechsel completed Stage 4 in season 11, walking away with the $1 million prize and the title of Third American Ninja Warrior. He also earned the Last Ninja Standing Prize as the only participant to reach Stage 4 that season.

Caldiero, Britten and Drechsel all won when the National Finals were held in Las Vegas. All eyes will be on Sin City in season 14 to see if a champion rises once again in the desert.