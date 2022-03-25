Ninja Warrior UK to return after three years with exciting change

Ninja Warrior UK returns to ITV soon, with an updated format that will crown both a male and female winner. In addition to this, we'll see ordinary contestants facing off against "Ninjas", so the competition is tougher than ever!

The new Ninja Warrior UK season will be its sixth and is set to enter production in May so fans of the show won't have long to wait until it's back on our screens. The obstacle course remains tough as ever, as it has only ever been fully conquered by one UK person.

2019 competitor Tim Champion managed to complete the Mount Midoriyama rope climb, meaning he had taken on and survived the course in its entirety, with one second to spare! But will anyone be able to follow in his footsteps?

TIM CHAMPION HAS DONE IT. 🙌🎉For five long years, we have waited for this moment to happen. From spinning up the Warped Wall to becoming the first athlete ever to conquer The Flying Bars, Tim has proven himself time and time again to be a true Ninja Warrior. #NinjaWarriorUK pic.twitter.com/rHN1BtdbOwJune 1, 2019 See more

Ben Shephard, Chris Kamara, and Rochelle Humes are set to return as Ninja Warrior UK hosts and it will air on Saturday evenings, making it gripping primetime viewing for ITV audiences.

Speaking about its return Katie Rawcliffe, ITV’s Head of Entertainment Commissioning, teased that the revamped Ninja Warrior UK would be "all-new, enhanced and reinvigorated, containing all the electricity, excitement and entertainment needed to make compulsive Saturday night viewing."

The Ninja Warrior series is based on the Japanese show Sasuke, and there's a vigorous process to try and get on the original show. Applicants are interviewed or auditioned and trial rounds are held to test their physical ability until the field is narrowed to 100 competitors, each of which is determined to be crowned champion.

There's also an American Ninja Warrior spin-off and only three competitors have achieved "total victory" on that version. So far, it's just Geoff Britten, Isaac Caldiero, and Drew Drechsel who have conquered Mount Midoriyama in the US.

American Ninja Warrior is still going strong, with the last season airing between May - September 2021 where contestants battled for $1,000,000 on the Las Vegas Strip assault course.

We don't know much about Ninja Warrior UK just yet, aside from the changes to the format, but once we have more information about the prize, contestants and other key details, we'll be sure to let you know!

Ninja Warrior UK returns to ITV soon. Previous episodes are currently unavailable to stream on ITV Hub.