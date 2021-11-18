Best Buy 50% off Disney Princess DVD deals

Nov. 18 is National Princess Day, and to celebrate Best Buy is offering special deals on DVDs for many of people’s favorite princesses, the Disney princesses. From the original Disney princess Snow White to the more recent Moana, there are some great, one-day-only deals being offered for movie fans to add to their DVD collection.

The deals being offered by Best Buy are for both Blu-ray, UHD and DVD copies of many Disney animated classics. You’ll need to act fast, though, as these deals are all set to expire at midnight on Nov. 18.

Here are all the available Disney princess DVD deals:

Best Buy Disney princess DVD deals

Aladdin Aladdin Signature Collection (Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Copy): Save $10 on this Blu-ray/DVD copy of 1992’s Aladdin, starring Scott Weinger, Robin Williams and Lea Salonga and Linda Larkin as Princess Jasmine (singing and non-singing, respectively). Jasmine has always been a fan-favorite Disney princess from the Disney resurgence of the late ‘80s/early ‘90s.

Deal ends: midnight, Nov. 18, 2021

Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast 25th Anniversary Edition (Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Copy): Save $10 on one of Disney’s most famous animated films, Beauty and the Beast. This tale as old as time did receive a live-action update in recent years, but nothing can top the magic and charm of the original 1991 film that was the first animated movie nominated for Oscar Best Picture.

Deal ends: midnight, Nov. 18, 2021

Brave Brave (Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Copy): Save $8 on the Blu-ray edition of the 2012’s Brave. While technically hailing from Pixar (which is now owned by Disney), Brave’s strong-willed Merida (Kelly Macdonald) is among the more recent examples of Disney princesses who are less worried about finding their Prince Charming.

Deal ends: midnight Nov. 18, 2021

Brave Brave (4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital Copy): Save $7 on this copy of Brave if your at-home set-up is capable of playing 4K UHD content. The gorgeous animation will only look better with this high-quality picture.

Deal ends: midnight Nov. 18, 2021

Cinderella Cinderella Signature Collection (Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Copy): Save $10 for this original Cinderella story. The 1950 animated film is the classic example of the princess and prince love story that has defined the genre since its release, while also featuring some of Disney’s most famous songs, including “Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo” and “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

Deal ends: midnight Nov. 18, 2021

The Little Mermaid The Little Mermaid 30th Anniversary Signature Collection (Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Copy): Save $10 on the movie that started the Disney resurgence of the ‘80s and 90s, The Little Mermaid. The DVD includes a sing-along version for viewers to join in on all the classic tunes. Deal ends: midnight Nov. 18, 2021

The Little Mermaid The Little Mermaid 30th Anniversary Signature Collection (4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital Copy): Save $12 to make “Under the Sea” and the rest of The Little Mermaid look even better on your TV with this 4K UHD copy. This copy also includes Blu-ray and digital copy versions of the movie in case you don’t yet have the ability to play 4K at home.

Moana Moana (4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital Copy): Save $17 on Moana, the sea-faring adventure film about a Polynesian princess (or chief’s daughter if we’re being specific) who enlists the help of a demi god to save her island from destruction. Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson lead the voice cast. This is the best value deal that Best Buy is offering today. Deal ends: midnight Nov. 18, 2021

Mulan Mulan (4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital Copy): Save $12 on 1998’s Mulan, based on the classic Chinese fable of a daughter who joins the Chinese army disguised as a boy to take her father’s place. Disney did do a live-action remake in 2020, but this one has Eddie Murphy and the show-stopper “I’ll Make a Man Out of You.” Deal ends: midnight Nov. 18, 2021

The Princess and the Frog The Princess and the Frog (Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Copy): Save $10 on The Princess and the Frog, which is special for a couple of reasons. First, it was the first Disney animated film to feature a Black princess. And second, it is one of the few Disney films that went with the classic animation style of previous Disney film generations rather than the more common CGI. Deal ends: midnight, Nov. 18, 2021

The Princess and the Frog The Princess and the Frog (4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital Copy): Save $12 on a 4K UHD copy of The Princess and the Frog, which also includes a Blu-ray disc and digital copy of the movie for viewers to enjoy. Deal ends: midnight Nov. 18, 2021

Sleeping Beauty Sleeping Beauty Signature Collection (Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Copy): Save $10 on the tale of Sleeping Beauty, who is put under the spell of the evil Maleficent (let’s just ignore the Angelina Jolie version of the character in this instance) and must be rescued by her fairy godmothers and the brave Prince Phillip. Deal ends: midnight Nov. 18, 2021

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Copy): Save $10 on a piece of movie history, as Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is not just the first Disney princess movie, but the first fully animated movie ever. Snow White may be inching closer to her 100th birthday, but she remains as wonderful as ever. Deal ends: midnight Nov. 18, 2021

Tangled Tangled (4K Ultra HD/Blu-ray/Digital Copy): Save $12 on 2010’s Tangled, starring Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi in this adaptation of the classic fairy tale Rapunzel. Tangled helped continue the long-tradition of Disney animated movies receiving Oscar nominations for Best Song for its signature tune, “I See the Light.” Deal ends: midnight Nov. 18, 2021

Other Best Buy DVD deals

Best Buy is offering discounted prices on a number of other DVD and Blu-Ray titles, with some coming in at over 50% off the normal retail price. They include