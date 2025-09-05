'I'd like to close that story' — Kiefer Sutherland reveals 24 revival chance in shock news
Nearly 24 years after season 1 went out 24 could be back...
Kiefer Sutherland has revealed that there's a good chance a new series of his monster hit show 24 will be made.
In news that will delight fans of his iconic character, Jack Bauer, who was last seen in 24: Live Another Day, the star said progress has been made on bringing it back.
Talking with Montreal Now’s Aaron Rand, he revealed that showrunner Howard Gordon has come up with an idea that he likes, whereas before the material hadn’t been written.
"Something has been written, I think it's really good," explained Kiefer. "I think it’s really strong."
Kiefer added that although the show was originally made by Fox, it was now owned by Disney, and so further series would be their call.
"It's something I’d really like to do. I'd like to close that story; it was left kind of wide open. So fingers crossed. We've taken some considerable steps forward."
With Kiefer giving the revival his backing, it seems much more likely that a 24 revival will happen especially with a script being penned.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
24 made our Top 100 shows of all time list, and the first series, which went out nearly 24 years ago, still holds up fantastically well.
For anyone who missed 24 the first time around, 24 was a show everyone was seriously excited about. It was groundbreaking. No one had seen anything quite like it. It came up with the novel idea of showing the events in real time, with each episode occurring over one hour.
The terrifying thumping digital clock became its defining tune, and in case you forgot, a gravely-voiced Jack would tell you at the start of each episode that "the following takes place between...".
And it looks like the story isn't over...
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.