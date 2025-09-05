'I'd like to close that story' — Kiefer Sutherland reveals 24 revival chance in shock news

Kiefer Sutherland has revealed that there's a good chance a new series of his monster hit show 24 will be made.

In news that will delight fans of his iconic character, Jack Bauer, who was last seen in 24: Live Another Day, the star said progress has been made on bringing it back.

Talking with Montreal Now’s Aaron Rand, he revealed that showrunner Howard Gordon has come up with an idea that he likes, whereas before the material hadn’t been written.

The first series went out nearly 24 years ago (Image credit: Fox)

"Something has been written, I think it's really good," explained Kiefer. "I think it’s really strong."

Kiefer added that although the show was originally made by Fox, it was now owned by Disney, and so further series would be their call.

"It's something I’d really like to do. I'd like to close that story; it was left kind of wide open. So fingers crossed. We've taken some considerable steps forward."

With Kiefer giving the revival his backing, it seems much more likely that a 24 revival will happen especially with a script being penned.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

24 made our Top 100 shows of all time list, and the first series, which went out nearly 24 years ago, still holds up fantastically well.

Kiefer Sutherland in spin off 24: Legacy (Image credit: Sky)

For anyone who missed 24 the first time around, 24 was a show everyone was seriously excited about. It was groundbreaking. No one had seen anything quite like it. It came up with the novel idea of showing the events in real time, with each episode occurring over one hour.

The terrifying thumping digital clock became its defining tune, and in case you forgot, a gravely-voiced Jack would tell you at the start of each episode that "the following takes place between...".

And it looks like the story isn't over...