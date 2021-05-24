Coronation Street spoilers: Corey Brent crashes Seth’s funeral!

Coronation Street spoilers: Abi is furious to see Corey Brent at her son’s funeral

In tonight's episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 9.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Seb’s hearse pulls up on the street Abi’s clearly emotional while Nina’s disgusted when Corey Brent appears, making out he wants to pay his respects.

Will his presence cause a scene?

Poor Abi is grief stricken as Seth's hearse pulls up

As the wake takes place in the Rovers, Abi’s devastated to overhear Corey on his mobile, laughing about Seb’s death. Picking up a broken bottle, Abi set off after Corey, hellbent on revenge. Can anyone stop her making a terrible mistake?

Abi follows Corey Brent with a broken bottle...

Sharon pours her heart out to Rita, explaining how after her relationship with Ian fell apart she had no choice but to join her drug dealing brother and life went downhill from there. Rita assures Sharon that she still loves her no matter what.

Meanwhile Maria’s shocked to hear from Imran that it was Gary Windass who helped piece together how Sharon orchestrated Sam’s kidnap.

Spotting the same van that was used in the kidnap outside the Kabin, Gary forces his way inside, ordering Rita to call the police whilst he goes after Sharon.

But outside the driver pulls out a gun. As Maria checks on Rita suddenly a gun shot sounds!

Gary chases after the kidnap van when shots ring out!

Carla and Sarah arrive at Lucas’ deserted premises and jimmy the door open hoping to reclaim their stock. Will anyone catch them red handed?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV. This week it will air at 9pm - see our TV Guide for full listings.