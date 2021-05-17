Coronation Street spoilers: Harvey’s thugs kidnap Nick Tilsley!

Will Nick Tilsley be forced to retract his evidence?

In tonight's second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Nick Tilsley finds himself in danger when he gets into a taxi only to discover the driver is one of Harvey’s thugs.

Handing Nick a burner phone, the thug tells him that unless Leanne and Simon retract their evidence, he’ll never see his precious son again.

Will Nick give in to their demands?

Nick Tilsley is furious when he is confronted by one of Harvey's men

Evelyn is furious to discover that Dev has given Tyrone a job doing deliveries for the shop and makes barbed remarks to Tyrone about his recent behaviour.

Is this one problem too much for Tyrone?

Tyrone feels under attack when Evelyn confronts him

Daisy explains to Jenny that Ronnie has agreed to give her some business tips to boost her Double Glammy sales.

Ronnie feigns enthusiasm whilst Jenny eyes him suspiciously.

When Ronnie reveals Daisy is threatening to go public about their relationship unless he helps her with her makeup business, Jenny asserts that she’ll deal with it.

Daisy blackmails Jenny!

When Amy tentatively suggests that he’s becoming a bit obsessed with his fundraising and worries he’s heading for another breakdown, Steve realises she has a point.

He gathers himself and tells Emma that from now on, he’s going to spend more time concentrating on his family. Emma suggests they could do some fundraising together and Steve’s touched by her thoughtfulness.

A fearful Yasmeen, Elaine and Cathy scour the room, looking for the mouse.

Elaine rounds on Cathy, blaming her and her slovenly ways for enticing mice into the house. Cathy runs upstairs upset and a despairing Yasmeen resolves to call pest control.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings.