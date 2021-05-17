Coronation Street spoilers: Natasha Blakeman goes to the police!

Natasha Blakeman has had enough of Nick’s plan...

In tonight's second episode of Coronation Street (ITV, 8.30pm - see our TV Guide for listings) Natasha Blackman tells Nick and Leanne that if they won’t go to the police, she’ll do it for them.

Shona finds Natasha in the police station waiting room and begs her to reconsider, pointing out that by involving the police, she’ll be putting Sam in even more danger. What will she do?

Shona begs Natasha to to reconsider her decision

Tim is disappointed to find out that Elaine is moving out of Yasmeen’s and moving away.

Tim shows Elaine into No.4 and explains to Sally that he’s invited her to live with them. How will Sally react?

Cathy announces that she’s moving out too as it’s time she went home and got her life back on track, Yasmeen admits she’ll miss them and tells them both they’re wonderful friends.

A vulnerable Daisy explains to Jenny how her dad married again, they had a baby and it was clear she was no longer wanted.

Will Jenny change her mind and allow her to stay as long as she behaves herself?

Daisy opens up to Jenny

Steve and Emma put Curtis through a mock interview. When he reveals that he’s training to be a doctor, Emma swoons and even Steve’s impressed.

An upbeat Curtis calls in the Rovers and tells Emma and Steve that thanks to their help, he got the job at the bistro. Has Steve noticed sparks between the pair?

With her injured leg perched on a chair, Evelyn tells Dev and Bernie that it’s time they discussed compensation.

Dev implores her to be reasonable. A disgruntled Bernie moans to Dev that she’s not happy to be at Evelyn’s beck and call.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV - see our TV Guide for full listings.