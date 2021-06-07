Doctors spoilers: Marriage trouble for Karen and Rob Hollins

All is not well between Karen and Rob Hollins on Doctors. Karen hopes to get things back on track during a day out together. But the day is a disaster...

The marriage between Karen (played by Jan Pearson) and Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) is on shaky ground at the moment on Doctors.

Rob Hollins seems happiest when he is at work with police colleague, Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson).

Certainly there are others in Letherbridge who have started to notice the playful chemistry between Rob and Harriet...

But on today's episode of the BBC daytime drama (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings) Karen is looking forward to spending some quality time with Rob.

However, she is disappointed when it appears Rob has forgotten that they planned to spend the day together.

Rob is heading off on a fishing trip, s0 Karen decides to go with him and packs a picnic.

But the day slowly turns into a disaster as the couple bicker in the countryside.

When Karen leaves to make her own way home, it looks like her marriage may be in more trouble than she realised...

Al gets a life lesson from Valerie Pitman

At the surgery, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) realises he will have to apologise to Bear Sylvester (Dex Lee) for ruining his important audit meeting.

Al gets an unwelcome lesson in apologising skills from surgery receptionist Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle).

Al owes Bear a BIG apology on Doctors

But business manager Bear is still annoyed about being humiliated in the meeting by Al.

Will Bear forgive and forget so easily?

Ruhma tries to help a mum who could be suffering from psychosis on Doctors...

Elsewhere in Letherbridge, midwife Ruhma Carter (Bharti Patel) meets first time mum, Zoe Cooper (Lizzie Stables).

But all is not well with Zoe. Two weeks after giving birth, Zoe has started to experience hallucinations.

She is terrified that the birth has triggered an episode of psychosis.

When Ruhma visits for a post-natal appointment, Zoe becomes paranoid it is all part of her husband Simon's (Matt Tait) plans to have her sectioned.

Zoe is determined not to be separated from her baby and barricades herself and the baby in a room...

Doctors continues this Tuesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One