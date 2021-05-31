Doctors spoilers: DRUNK on the job?... Sid Vere gets breathalysed!

Sid Vere wakes-up with a hangover and then gets breathalysed at work on Doctors! Will the GP be found guilty of being drunk on the job?

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) is on a downward spiral on Doctors.

The GP has been on a high after completing the charity challenges in memory of his late boxing buddy, Lewis Ainsley.

But Sid's happy state is partly fuelled by him drinking alone.

On today's episode of the BBC daytime drama, the medic wakes-up with a hangover-from-HELL.

Sid needs to get himself together as he's due to work a shift with the Rapid Response Unit.

He manages to get himself to work.

However, it's not long before manager Jenny Carver (Elexi Walker) reports that she can smell booze on Sid...

Sid can't possibly go out to treat patients in such a state.

Jenny arranges for paramedic Sid to take a breathalyser test.

What will the results reveal?

Meanwhile, the playful relationship between Rob Hollins (Chris Walker) and police colleague Harriet Shelton (Carley Stenson) hasn't gone unnoticed.

Emma Reid (Dido Miles) and Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) both notice the police pair laughing and joking together.

Should Rob's wife Karen (Jan Pearson) be worried about the forbidden attraction between him and Harriet?

Elsewhere, Al Haskey (Ian Midlane) tries to help a female student, Marie Scally (Rachel Bruce) with her anxiety and stress.

However, is there more to Marie's medical matters than meets the eye?

It seems she is the target of a group of bullies including a former one-night stand, Jacob Willis (James McDowall).

Is Marie secretly planning payback?

She unexpectedly convinces Jacob to go home with her.

Meanwhile, Al is trying to contact Marie about the medication he prescribed for her.

But Marie just ignores Al's repeated calls.

WHAT is Marie up to?

