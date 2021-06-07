Doctors spoilers: Will Sid Vere impress with his presentation?

What is Sid Vere up to on today's episode of Doctors? Well, it's all part of the GP's presentation to try and impress Daniel and Zara. Will it work?

Sid Vere (played by Ashley Rice) has a BIG presentation to make on today's episode of Doctors (1:45pm on BBC One, see our TV Guide for full listings)

Sid is hoping practice partners Daniel Granger (Matthew Chambers) and Zara Carmichael (Elisabeth Dermot Walsh) will be impressed.

Can Sid Vere impress Daniel and Zara with his presentation on Doctors?

The GP is looking for funding for his cadiac screening programme for young men.

The surgery staff rally around to help Sid with his presentation, but will it be enough to get a vote of approval from Daniel and Zara?

Meanwhile, what is going on with Valerie Pitman (Sarah Moyle)?

In recent weeks, the surgery receptionist has broken-up with her boyfriend and QUIT her training to become a Healthcare Assistant.

Valerie has lost her mojo and is totally down-in-the-dumps, so Jimmi Clay (Adrian Lewis Morgan) tries to offer his support.

Will Valerie reveal what's really going on?

Luca has a drama on his hands (Image credit: BBC)

ALSO, Luca McIntyre (Ross McClaren) becomes worried about a teenage patient, Sophia Wheatley (Maeve Courtier-Lilley).

Luca is worried when teenage patient Sophia secretly hires a sex worker on Doctors... (Image credit: BBC)

The nurse witnesses Sophia meet an older man and money changing hands.

Luca is concerned that 17-year-old Sophia could be hooking-up with someone from an adult dating app.

But when Luca investigates further, he discovers things are not what they seem.

Sophia has hired a sex worker Jason Duquette (Jon Glasgow)... but for her older brother, Duncan (Jack Carroll), who has cerebral palsy.

What exactly is going on?

Doctors continues this Tuesday and Thursday at 1:45pm on BBC One