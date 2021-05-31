EastEnders spoilers: Isaac Baptiste wants the truth!

Isaac Baptiste is after information, Bernadette Taylor’s behaviour leaves mum Karen Taylor concerned and Rainie Highway makes a discovery about Vi Highway.

Isaac Baptiste does some digging about his family’s past in Thursday’s episode of EastEnders (7.35 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Isaac Baptiste has become obsessed with finding out more about how his brother Paul Trueman died. Wanting to join up the dots of Paul’s past, he asks Ruby and Martin Fowler if he can borrow their photo albums.

Not revealing that he wants to search through them himself, he instead lies that he’d like to show them to the kids at school so they can see what Walford looked like back in the day.

Although Ruby is a bit wary about Isaac’s unusual request, Martin is none the wiser and happily hands them over.

Patrick Trueman has concerns that Isaac Baptiste is opening up a can of worms (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Isaac takes the albums to show his dad Patrick Trueman, who is worried. He tells Isaac to let it go but it’s clear that Isaac is on a mission...

Stuart Highway is fretting about his upcoming appointment with the fertility specialist while wife Rainie Highway has arranged to see another potential surrogate.

Although the couple have pretty much dropped the idea of asking Bernadette Taylor to be their surrogate, she is still determined to convince them everything will be okay.

Bernadette Taylor has been on a fitness drive to lose some weight

After the doctor expressed concern that Bernadette’s chances of carrying the pregnancy might be reduced because of her weight, she resolved to lose some pounds and get healthy.

Her mum Karen Taylor, however, is worried by her daughter’s dieting and suggests that she goes to a proper slimming group with her. Bernie’s best mate Tiffany Butcher-Baker also offers to go with them for support.

Bobby Beale wants the afternoon off work from the Walford East, telling his nan Kathy Beale he wants to meet up with new girlfriend Dana. Kathy, however, wants a day off herself so she turns down Bobby’s request.

Iqra Ahmed has a suggestion for Bobby Beale's new squeeze Dana!

When Dana turns up at the restaurant looking for ‘Robert’, the name he’s been going by, Iqra Ahmed drops Bobby in it by suggesting that Bobby cook Dana and nice meal.

After the gesture goes down well, Dana suggests that they go back to his place. Bobby’s left in a panic as he’s not been telling her the whole truth!

Meanwhile, Rainie is left exasperated by Stuart’s interfering nan Vi Highway when she ruins their plans. At the end of her tether she tells Vi it’s about time she went back to her own home. What will Vi say?

Also, Rocky Cant asks Kathy Beale out on a date but she’s unimpressed!

EastEnders will not air on Friday 11 June due to football. Episodes continue on BBC1 on Monday 8 pm.