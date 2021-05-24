EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter fears for her baby!

EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter is terrified her pregnancy's in jeopardy, Jean Slater lies to Mo Harris and Kheerat Panesar wants Ben Mitchell’s help.

Linda Carter is in bits when something seems to be wrong with her baby in Tuesday’s episode of EastEnders (7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Linda Carter has a shock confession for Sharon Beale

Linda's in shock after collapsing training with her daughter Nancy Carter. While she waits for the ambulance to arrive, Nancy and Linda’s friend Sharon Beale tend to her.

When Nancy isn’t around, Linda confesses to Sharon that she’s pregnant but she hasn’t told her daughter.

As Linda’s pain increases, she is terrified, realising that she can’t feel her baby.

Linda Carter confesses that Mick Carter's not the daddy! (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

At the hospital, Linda makes another bombshell confession to Sharon, telling her that the baby isn’t Mick’s. After the doctors run some tests, Linda is told that her baby is healthy and she is flooded with relief.

Will she tell Nancy the truth about her situation?

Jean lies to Mo

Jean Slater is frustrated by Mo Harris’ refusal to go on holiday and leave her alone at home. She insists that she’s fine, coming up with an excuse for why she’s been acting so oddly.

Mo Harris has been worrying about Jean Slater

Mo is convinced by Jean’s act and she agrees to go on the cruise with Fat Elvis after all. Jean ropes Kat Slater into helping her arrange a going away party for Mo.

The Panesar family are still extremely worried for Jags Panesar’s safety in prison, knowing they have to come up with a way to fend off the thugs that are threatening him.

Kheerat Panesar approaches ex-con Ben Mitchell for help, explaining Jags’s situation. Ben isn’t fazed by what Kheerat has told him and coolly says to consider it done.

But with Kheerat secretly dating Ben’s ex step-mum Sharon Beale, will he be able to keep the truth from him?

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Thursday at 7.35 pm