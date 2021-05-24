EastEnders spoilers: Linda Carter has a shock collapse!

EastEnders spoilers: A pregnant Linda collapses, Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway have an unpleasant surprise, and Kheerat Panesar finds an answer to their family troubles.

Linda Carter puts her baby in danger in Monday’s episode of EastEnders (8.10 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Nancy Carter fell out with mum Linda Carter over not wanting kids

Nancy Carter is still completely at odds with her family over her decision not to have children, and it’s causing tension. Her mum Linda Carter, in particular, has reached her limit with her daughter’s bad attitude.

Nancy’s half sister Frankie Lewis is getting fed up with the friction between the Carters. She does some straight-talking to Nancy and encourages her to make up with her mum.

Nancy sees the wisdom in Frankie’s words and she approaches her mum, offering her a one-to-one training session at the gym. Linda tentatively agrees, wanting to smooth over the troubles between them.

At the session, Linda does her best to conceal her pregnancy, as she’s not been able to tell Nancy the truth yet. But after overdoing it with the exercises she collapses…

Now that Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway are wed, can they get off to a good start to married life? (Image credit: BBC/Kieron McCarron/Jack Barnes)

Trouble for Ben and Callum

Ben Mitchell and Callum Highway are back home from their honeymoon. But it’s not the happy welcome to married life that they were expecting.

Callum’s granny Vi Highway is still living with Stuart Highway. And that means Ben and Callum are left with a blow up bed!

Ben heads off to find his dad Phil Mitchell and he thanks him for paying for the honeymoon. Still furious with Callum for spying on him for the police, Phil coldly tells Ben that it’s the last thing either of them will be getting from him.

Jags Panesar went to prison after his own mum framed him for robbery and assault!

Suki Panesar is fretting about her imprisoned son Jags Panesar, as he’s not in the best of situations. Trying to find a solution to the family’s problems, her son Kheerat Panesar suggests they ask Ben for some help.

Knowing that he needs to keep on Ben’s good side, whatever the weather, Kheerat has a word with Ben’s ex step-mum Sharon Beale. He asks her to keep their relationship secret for a while longer.

Mo knows Jean's got a secret

Mo Harris has been invited on a cruise with her longtime pal Fat Elvis. She shares the news with Jean Slater but tells her she won’t be going.

Jean is surprised that Mo’s turned down the opportunity to have a holiday and questions why she’s not up for it.

Mo feels forced to confess that she won’t be leaving Albert Square, as she’s concerned that there’s something up with Jean and she doesn’t want to leave her alone.

EastEnders continues on BBC1 on Tuesday at 7.30 pm.