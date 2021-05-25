Emmerdale spoilers: Ethan Anderson tells Wendy a SECRET about her son Luke

Ethan Anderson shares a secret with Wendy about her son Luke

Emmerdale spoilers: What will Wendy do when Ethan Anderson gives her loaded information about her son Luke?

Ethan Anderson spills the beans in Thursday's episode of Emmerdale on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

When Ethan got wind of Vic's plans for Luke to move in with her he was thrown. Loaded looks between the lads signalled a problem, which isn't going away.

Ethan Anderson feels unsettled when he talks to Luke...

Luke (Max Parker) doesn't take kindly to Ethan's (Emile John) insistence for honesty. Their prickly conversation is interrupted by Wendy (Susan Cookson) who can sense she's walked in on something.

Later, knowing Luke isn't going to say anything, Ethan takes it upon himself to speak out and takes Wendy to one side to explain. The mum is shook when the lawyer unburdens his loaded secret about Luke.

Up at the hospital, Faith (Sally Dexter) rushes to be by Pollard's (Chris Chittell) bedside but her visit doesn't go as planned.

Faith rushes to Pollard's hospital bedside

Before long Pollard's girlfriend Brenda (Lesley Dunlop) arrives. Faith confesses to her love rival that 'Brenda' was Pollard's first word when he came round.

When Brenda arrives Faith admits Pollard has been asking for her

Has Pollard finally made the choice between the two women in his life?

Elsewhere, Jamie's (Alex Lincoln) unnerved by Kim (Claire King) and Will's (Dean Andrews) closeness and asks his mole Noah to keep tabs. And Jimmy (Nick Miles)and Nicola (Nicola Wheeler) are excited to have Carl home – but his arrival won't solve everything for the unhappy pair.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.