Emmerdale spoilers! Paranoid Kim Tate battens down the hatches at Home Farm
Home has become a prison for Kim Tate who's slowly going out of her mind…
Emmerdale's Kim Tate unravels in Wednesday's episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having worked out someone is out to get her, Kim Tate (Claire King) is like a cat on a hot tin roof.
She's suspicious of everyone, and as her paranoia and fear takes hold she takes out her stress on Gabby (Rosie Bentham) who's recently betrayed her.
However, she still hasn't a clue that her beloved brandy is being drugged, which is causing her confusion and woozy spells.
At the HOP, Al (Michael Wildman) and Jai (Chris Bisson) have had enough of Kim's messy confusion and mistakes and don't take kindly to her trying to call the shots when they've been carrying the can for her.
Back at home, Kim obsessively reviews the footage from her secret CCTV cameras and is horrified to hear Gabby crowing about getting revenge on Kim.
When Will (Dean Andrews) arrives to check on her, his concern makes Kim more paranoid than ever.
After sending baffled Will packing she bolts the door.
Necking the drugged brandy, as the drugs take effect Kim's convinced she can hear intruders and reaches for a shotgun to protect herself... will she shoot?
Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings.
