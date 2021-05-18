Emmerdale spoilers! Paranoid Kim Tate battens down the hatches at Home Farm

… but his concern only serves to ramp up Kim's paranoia

Home has become a prison for Kim Tate who's slowly going out of her mind…

Emmerdale's Kim Tate unravels in Wednesday's episode on ITV from 7pm (see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having worked out someone is out to get her, Kim Tate (Claire King) is like a cat on a hot tin roof.

She's suspicious of everyone, and as her paranoia and fear takes hold she takes out her stress on Gabby (Rosie Bentham) who's recently betrayed her.

However, she still hasn't a clue that her beloved brandy is being drugged, which is causing her confusion and woozy spells.

Kim Tate takes out her stress on Gabby, who's had enough of being Kim's punching bag

At the HOP, Al (Michael Wildman) and Jai (Chris Bisson) have had enough of Kim's messy confusion and mistakes and don't take kindly to her trying to call the shots when they've been carrying the can for her.

At the HOP Kim tries to be the boss but it doesn't wash…

… Al isn't about to be bossed about by Kim who's been making mistakes on contracts

Jai feels the same about Kim and isn't about to listen to orders from the Tate

Back at home, Kim obsessively reviews the footage from her secret CCTV cameras and is horrified to hear Gabby crowing about getting revenge on Kim.

Will tries to check on Kim…

When Will (Dean Andrews) arrives to check on her, his concern makes Kim more paranoid than ever.

… but his concern only serves to ramp up Kim's paranoia

After sending baffled Will packing she bolts the door.

Necking the drugged brandy, as the drugs take effect Kim's convinced she can hear intruders and reaches for a shotgun to protect herself... will she shoot?

